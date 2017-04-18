Chinese restaurant takes top title in VanMag restaurant awards
Tanis Ling and chef Joel Watanabe with some Congee at Bao Bei Chinese Brasserie. Photo taken on January 8, 2014., in Vancouver, B.C. (Steve Bosch / PNG staff photo)
At the 2017 Vancouver Magazine’s Restaurant Awards, Metro Vancouver’s amazing Chinese food was finally recognized for its, well, amazingness that's been taken for granted. Dynasty Seafood was the first Chinese restaurant to take the Restaurant of The Year title in the 28th annual restaurant awards.
“Though Vancouver is renowned for having the best Chinese food outside of China, there has often been a disconnect between Chinese restaurants and non-Chinese diners,” says Neal McLennan, the magazine’s food editor. “Dynasty Seafood has changed all that. Chef Sam Leung has bridged the gap like no other, by reaching out to non-Chinese diners without compromising the integrity of his traditional dishes.”
Further signifying the influence of Asian cuisine in the city, Joel Watanabe, of Bao Bei and Kissa Tanto, took home the Chef of The Year title. Bao Bei has been recognized for its modern spin on Chinese food and the latter, for its very cool setting and creative takes on Japanese-Italian food. “There is aha-ness in his food,” said one judge.
Here are winners in various categories, judged by 18 food and wine critics and writers. For the complete list with second and third place winners, go to vancouversun.com.
Restaurant of the Year: Dynasty Seafood Restaurant
Chef of the Year: Joel Watanabe (Bao Bei and Kissa Tanto)
Best New Restaurant: Savio Volpe
Best New Design: Kissa Tanto
Producer of the Year: North Arm Farm
Best Upscale: Hawksworth
Best Japanese: Zest
Best Vegan/Vegetarian: The Acorn
Best Italian: CinCin
Best French: Le Crocodile
Best Latin: El Santo and La Mezcaleria
Best Seafood: Blue Water Cafe
Best Sushi: Zest
Best Thai: Maenam
Best Chinese: Dynasty Seafood
Best Indian: My Shanti
Best Vietnamese: Mr. Red Cafe
Best Pan-Asian: Kissa Tanto
Best Korean: Royal Seoul House
Best Dim Sum: Dynasty Seafood
Best Izakaya: Kingyo
Best Brunch: Cafe Medina
Best Bakery: Thomas Haas
Best Chain: Cactus Club
Best Food Truck: Tacofino
Best Whistler: Araxi
Best Okanagan: Waterfront Wines
Best Victoria: Agrius
Best Pacific Northwest: Royal Dinette