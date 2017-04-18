At the 2017 Vancouver Magazine’s Restaurant Awards, Metro Vancouver’s amazing Chinese food was finally recognized for its, well, amazingness that's been taken for granted. Dynasty Seafood was the first Chinese restaurant to take the Restaurant of The Year title in the 28th annual restaurant awards.

“Though Vancouver is renowned for having the best Chinese food outside of China, there has often been a disconnect between Chinese restaurants and non-Chinese diners,” says Neal McLennan, the magazine’s food editor. “Dynasty Seafood has changed all that. Chef Sam Leung has bridged the gap like no other, by reaching out to non-Chinese diners without compromising the integrity of his traditional dishes.”

Further signifying the influence of Asian cuisine in the city, Joel Watanabe, of Bao Bei and Kissa Tanto, took home the Chef of The Year title. Bao Bei has been recognized for its modern spin on Chinese food and the latter, for its very cool setting and creative takes on Japanese-Italian food. “There is aha-ness in his food,” said one judge.

Here are winners in various categories, judged by 18 food and wine critics and writers. For the complete list with second and third place winners, go to vancouversun.com.

mia.stainsby@shaw.ca

Restaurant of the Year: Dynasty Seafood Restaurant

Chef of the Year: Joel Watanabe (Bao Bei and Kissa Tanto)

Best New Restaurant: Savio Volpe

Best New Design: Kissa Tanto

Producer of the Year: North Arm Farm

Best Upscale: Hawksworth

Best Japanese: Zest

Best Vegan/Vegetarian: The Acorn

Best Italian: CinCin

Best French: Le Crocodile

Best Latin: El Santo and La Mezcaleria

Best Seafood: Blue Water Cafe

Best Sushi: Zest

Best Thai: Maenam

Best Chinese: Dynasty Seafood

Best Indian: My Shanti

Best Vietnamese: Mr. Red Cafe

Best Pan-Asian: Kissa Tanto

Best Korean: Royal Seoul House

Best Dim Sum: Dynasty Seafood

Best Izakaya: Kingyo

Best Brunch: Cafe Medina

Best Bakery: Thomas Haas

Best Chain: Cactus Club

Best Food Truck: Tacofino

Best Whistler: Araxi

Best Okanagan: Waterfront Wines

Best Victoria: Agrius

Best Pacific Northwest: Royal Dinette