There's no doubt that Julia Roberts is a "Pretty Woman."

On Wednesday, the 49-year-old actress was named as People magazine's "World's Most Beautiful Woman" for the fifth time.

While there is no denying the Academy Award winner boasts one of the best smiles in the biz, there are plenty of other leading ladies in Hollywood who also deserve a chance to grace the cover and receive the coveted "Most Beautiful" title.

Here are 10 other women who deserve a nod:

1. Sofia Vergara: This 44-year-old Colombian actress is best known for her role as Gloria on Modern Family. The curvy Latina has been openly comfortable talking about sexuality and her body. She told Shape magazine, "Confident people have a way of carrying themselves that makes others more attracted to them. Latin women are very comfortable with their bodies and their sexuality. We aren't afraid to show that off a little bit more."

2. Kerry Washington: Scandal's Olivia Pope is the queen of radiant red carpet looks. Washington is also a Neutrogena brand ambassador and creative consultant - and no wonder, this beauty always has flawless looking skin.

3. Michelle Obama: The former first lady may not call Hollywood home, but her style could rival any celeb. We also love that Obama is a workout fiend who has created initiatives to end childhood obesity. Lately, she's been making everyone jealous of her post-White House vacation pictures, including a recent trip on billionaire David Geffen's yacht.

4. Jennifer Lawrence: JLaw is no stranger to "Most" lists; she's appeared in Victoria Secret's Sexiest up-and-coming bombshells list, AskMen's annual most desirable list, Maxim's Hot 100, FHM's sexiest woman in the world list and Glamour's annual best dressed - but People's "Most Beautiful" title has eluded her thus far. The Academy Award winner is the face of Dior and has been a vocal advocate of feminism and gender equality.

5. Adele: There's no question Adele has one of the most beautiful voices around, but the British songstress is also a stunner. Known for her trademark eyeliner and long black gowns, the singer also looks great au natural and is a champion for positive body image. She told The Spectrum's Jenny Eliscu, "I do have body image problems, but I don't let them rule my life, at all. And there are bigger issues going on in the world than how I might feel about myself and stuff like that. There's only one of you, so why would you want to look like everyone else?"

6. Priyanka Chopra: The 34-year-old actress and philanthropist always looks stunning on the red carpet. The Bollywood star became a household name after she landed the lead in Quantico and this summer she'll team up with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson for Baywatch. The Indian actress is also a Unicef Goodwill Ambassador and donates 10% of her earnings to non-profit charities.

7. Viola Davis: The 51-year-old Oscar winner made People's list, but the top honour was just out of reach. Davis has been in Hollywood for years, but her star has surged lately thanks to roles in How to Get Away with Murder and Fences. She told New York last year, "Just like we have to redefine strength, we have to redefine beauty. It's not even about beautiful, it's about who you are."

8. Emma Watson: The feminist has come a long way from her frizzy haired Harry Potter days. Now she is literally the "Beauty" in Beauty and the Beast, but Watson also has brains. She graduated from Brown University, is a UN Goodwill Ambassador and helped launch the HeForShe campaign which calls for men to advocate for gender equality.

9. Zoe Saldana: This sci-fi beauty made a name for herself in films like Avatar, Guardians of the Galaxy and Star Trek. She is mom to three boys and says she has her own mother to thank for her confidence. "My mom raised my sisters and I with a strong sense of self," she told InStyle.

10. Scarlett Johansson: Do we really have to explain this one? The movie vixen has been named Sexiest Woman Alive multiple times. Beyond her films, ScarJo has been the face of several campaigns including Calvin Klein, L'Oreal and Louis Vuitton.