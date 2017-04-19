Canuck actor says Hail, Caesar

SUDDENLY, A CAESAR! And what a Caesar, created exclusively by famed Canadian actor and comedian Dan Levy, of Schitt’s Creek fame.

As you can imagine, Dan is a proud Canadian and, to celebrate Canada’s upcoming 150th — and National Caesar Day next month — Dan is showcasing his Canadian pride by creating the Dan Levy’s Caesar (the Caesar does have a solid Canadian heritage dating back to 1960s created in a Calgary restaurant). Dan includes all his favourite things in this special Caesar — from his own maple bacon recipe to an egg slider, tator tots, truffle salt and topped with a Timbit! Of course there’s also vodka (preferably Canadian vodka), hot sauce, green olive brine, white horseradish, Mott’s Clamato Extra Spicy and Pickled Bean. All that’s missing is the official name for this masterpiece. There’s a video of Dan making the Caesar to encourage Canadian participation. Check it out, create it and help name it, all in honour of Canada’s Sesquicentennial.

MEMORABLE MAPLE SYRUP: Let’s just say this isn’t your grandmother’s maple syrup. Bourbon Barrel-Aged Maple Syrup is a Canada Grade A amber syrup — aged to perfection in a Kentucky bourbon barrel. This absolutely exquisite syrup is full of spirit and flavour, with notes of caramel, toffee, vanilla and charred oak. Only 485 bottles were handcrafted in a small batch in rural Quebec — and it’s 100% pure Canadian.

This special maple syrup, distributed by Maple Lifestyle, is going to be launched this weekend at the Niagara Food & Wine Expo, taking place April 21-23 at the Scotiabank Convention Centre in Niagara Falls. “This is an excellent opportunity to showcase our premium product,” says Maple Lifestyle owner Jean-Pierre Romain.

Other products from Maple Lifestyle that you’ll be able to purchase include regular maple syrup as well as maple sugar, maple butter, maple jelly and more. Visit Maplelifestyleca. Products can also be purchased at The Kitchen Bistro on Ridge Rd. in Ridgeway.

BACKYARD LIVING EXPO: Just what the season needs — a spruced-up backyard! Want to know what the latest is in entertaining outdoors? Check out the one-of-a-kind Backyard Living Expo, taking place at The International Centre in Mississauga this weekend. This entirely new show features everything from food to drinks, backyard furniture and products, grilling demonstrations, celebrity guest speakers and more. Look for the trendiest and most innovative backyard items for the 2017 spring/summer season. Lots of tips and tricks from the pros for creating an outdoor oasis. Guest speakers include chefs Ted Reader and Michael P. Clive, HGTV’s Kate Campbell and landscape designer Carson Arthur.

BACKYARD LIVING EXPO, April 21-23, International Centre, 6900 Airport Rd. Thebackyardlivingexpo.com

STOP AND SMELL THE ROSE: Pusateri’s Fine Foods has brought Whispering Angel, the bestselling rose wine from Caves d’Esclans, France, to its Toronto locations for a series of rose themed pop-ups. The pop-up shops will offer a curated rose experience and will be the only place in the GTA where shoppers can get a first taste of Whispering Angel, known for its light texture, grapefruit notes and citrus finish.

“At Pusateri’s, we know that Canadians eagerly anticipate spring’s arrival, and it’s why we’re helping them kick off rose season with Whispering Angel and a seasonally inspired menu,” says Pusateri’s Angus McOuat. “Pairing such an elegant wine with delicious canape platters, created by our executive chef, Tony Cammalleri, and using it to make specially crafted rose cocktails, is the perfect way to give shoppers a taste of spring.”

Pop-up dates and locations:

Pusateri’s CF Sherway Gardens: April 20 to 22 from 2 p.m.–8 p.m., April 23 from noon – 6 p.m.

Pusateri’s CF Toronto Eaton Centre: April 27 to 29 from 2 p.m. – 8 p.m., April 30 from noon – 7 p.m.

The wine will be available at the LCBO starting April 29.

Check out Pusateris.com.

TASTE OF SPRING: Can be found in such simple ingredients as lemons and blueberries. Just recently Melitta Canada celebrated the season with a special recipe incorporating all things yummy and delicious, including the following recipe:

LEMON-ICED BLUEBERRY TEA MUFFINS

1¾ cups (425mL) all-purpose flour

¼ cup (60mL) sugar

2½ tsp. (12mL) baking powder

1 tsp. (5mL) salt

1 egg, beaten

¾ cup (175mL) skim milk

1/3 cup (75mL) canola oil

1 cup (250mL) fresh blueberries, rinsed and drained (you may substitute frozen, thawed and drained blueberries, if desired)

Tangy Lemon Frosting:

1 cup (250mL) cream cheese, softened

2 Tbsp. (30mL) fresh lemon juice

2 tsp. (10mL) lemon zest

1 Tbsp. (15mL) powered sugar

Lightly coat a 12-cup muffin tin with cooking spray; preheat the oven to 400F (200C).

In a large mixing bowl, combine flour, sugar, baking powder and salt and stir to blend well.

In a small bowl, whisk together egg, milk and oil. Add liquid ingredients to dry ingredients, whisking only until dry ingredients are moistened. Do not over-mix. Using a large rubber spatula, gently fold in blueberries.

Fill muffin cups two-thirds full with batter. Bake for 25 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in middle of muffin comes out clean. Place baked muffins on a cooling rack and cool before frosting.

FROSTING: Combine cream cheese, lemon juice, lemon zest and powdered sugar in a small bowl and whip until thoroughly blended. Frost cooled muffins.

Store any leftover muffins in an airtight container. Makes 12 muffins.