MUSIC CHEAT SHEET: It's Canadian Music Week

Fogel inducted into Hall of Fame

From now until Sunday, Canadian Music Week is kicking off with many concerts, industry conferences, film and comedy festivals. But the big event surrounds Ottawa-born and L.A. based president of Live Nation's Global Touring Arthur Fogel, who will be inducted into the Canadian Music Industry Hall of Fame. Among his current tours: U2's Joshua Tree 30th anniversary trek, which is set to rehearse and launch in Vancouver on May 12 at B.C. Place and includes a June 23 stop at Toronto's Rogers Centre. You may recall the 2013 documentary, Who the F---is Arthur Fogel?, in which Bono called him "the most important person in the live music world." Fogel's induction will take place Thursday night at CMW's annual Canadian Music and Broadcast Industry Awards. At that event, I'm also among ten writers nominated for music journalist including Ben Rayner (The Toronto Star), Karen Bliss (Billboard/Samaritan Mag), Carla Gillis (Now Magazine) and Mike Usinger (The Georgia Strait). Long may we all continue to write!

Showtime at the Apollo returns

I applaud the return of the iconic Showtime at the Apollo series on Fox as a weekly hour-long competition show next season. The network greenlit the series following two specials hosted by Steve Harvey, whose presence I can take or leave. (He's a comedian, yes, but I would have loved someone with a musical background). Still, Harvey's goal is to find the next great comic or musician, so I can't completely fault the producers for their choice. Apollo's Amateur Night is the long-running, live talent competition - now in its 82nd year. In each episode, Harvey will be joined by big-name comedy and music stars in his hunt for the next big thing in both categories. Artists featured in the Apollo specials included John Legend, Busta Rhymes, Chaka Khan, Bell Biv Devoe, En Vogue and comedians Chris Rock and Tracy Morgan.

New CDs

Among those with new music out Friday are:

Brad Paisley, Love And War; Incubus, 8; Maxïmo Park, Risk To Exist; Ray Davies, Americana; Robyn Hitchcock, Robyn Hitchcock; Ron Sexsmith, The Last Rider; Sheryl Crow, Be Myself.

On Tour

Damon Albarn and his Gorillaz crew will touch down at the Air Canada Centre on July 10 as part of their first North American tour in seven years.

Canadian indie-rock act The New Pornographers will be on tour this fall including Vancouver's Commodore Ballroom on Sept. 29 and Toronto's Massey Hall on Oct. 14.