Affordable spring activities for students

Now that the sun has finally decided to start showing off, it’s time for students to break free from the confines of their basement suites and emerge into the world again.

For most post-secondary students in the lower mainland, exams have finished and summer break is upon us. Still, it’s not quite summer in Vancouver. In fact, spring has only just arrived after a rainy winter that never seemed to end.

Students may be wondering what to do with all the free time they suddenly have. Look no further, I’ve compiled a list of affordable—and free—spring activities for students who have finished exams and are looking to celebrate, or perhaps procrastinate further studying.

Visit a park!

Luckily, living in Vancouver means you’ll have a lot to choose from. Try Queen Elizabeth Park with its rolling hills and gardens, or Vanier Park, which is popular for kite-flying when the wind is right.

There’s also Dude Chilling Park for, you guessed it, chilling. Or try Pacific Spirit Regional Park at UBC for a more backwoods-feel with lush trails and great views of the ocean and university nearby.

And of course, there’s always Stanley Park. North America’s third largest park didn’t get its world-renowned status for nothing. Stanley Park combines breathtaking views of the city and the ocean, with picturesque gardens and a whole sea-wall to explore.

Head to Granville Island!

There are many things to do on Granville Island, from exploring the public market to catching a ride on the Aquabus. This is a great place to spend a day walking around taking in the many sights, and you can do all of that without spending a buck!

Of course, it’s always more fun to add a scoop of gelato (or two) to your adventure, and there’s no shortage of dining options here—from casual to gourmet, you’re sure to find something to satisfy your tastebuds.

Go for a stroll!

There are plenty of walking tours, as well as bike tours around the city, but if you’d like to explore yourself, go for it! If you’re looking to shop, head down Robson Street. If it’s a historic stroll you’re after, check out Gastown, what many call “the heart of Vancouver”.

Named after Yorkshire seaman, “Gassy” Jack Deighton, the steamboat captain who opened the area’s first saloon back in the 1800s, Gastown is a stylish, unique part of the city that is definitely worth exploring.

Get hiking!

If it’s exercise and a bit of the outdoors that you’re after, then a hike at Quarry Rock in Deep Cove or the neighboring Lynn Canyon should be on your list. If you’re up for a short adventure out of the city, then try the Stawamus Chief or visit the Sea to Sky Gondola where trail options are aplenty. There’s always the Grouse Grind or the Urban Grind (located at Harbour Centre), if you’re feeling a bit more vigorous.

Head to the beach!

Beaches are something we’ve got plenty of here in Vancouver. What’s better than hanging out next to the ocean on a beautiful day? Check out Spanish Banks, Kitsilano Beach, Wreck Beach, or English Bay if you’re interested in a little sand and sun.

Night Markets and Farmer’s Markets!

With spring on the rise, and summer soon approaching, the markets in Vancouver are about to be bustling. If it’s Night Markets you’re looking for, check out: Richmond Night Market, International Summer Night Market, or North Vancouver Night Market.

And if it’s Farmer’s Markets you’d like to see, then visit Trout Lake Farmer’s Market, Kitsilano Farmer’s Market, Main Street Farmer’s Market, or Lonsdale Quay Farmers Market. These are perfect sites for amazing food, free public entertainment, and the chance to see what your local entrepreneurs have to offer.

Patio-hopping!

If a cold drink is more your thing, then consider a bit of patio-hopping in Kitsilano or downtown. Grab a few friends, enjoy the weather, and remember to bring your sunglasses!

Visit the Abbotsford Tulip Festival!

Taking place from April 10-May 17, this festival features over 35 varieties of tulips and over 10 acres of flowers on display. If you’re willing to travel out of the city, you’ll be rewarded with a sighting of the most beautiful natural rainbow.

Set up your camera and be sure to get a photo with all the beautiful varieties of tulips. Weekday tickets are only $8, so this is an opportunity that’s perfect for students to take advantage of.

Happy exploring!