Every season of Survivor, castaways struggle to make it to the merge. It’s a major milestone that signifies they’ve endured the game long enough to have impacted it in a major way, while solidifying their spot in the jury, even if they do wind up ousted next.

But for 26-year-old San Francisco-based Hali Ford and 35-year-old Survivor veteran Oscar “Ozzy” Lusth, they were hoping to have stayed around much longer as the two were the first to be ousted following this week’s tribe merge on Survivor: Game Changers.

“It was painful,” Ozzy said. As someone who’s played multiple times and has been voted out on five occasions, the blindside never seemed to get any easier for the physical threat when he was targeted following a major immunity challenge loss. But his intuition had warned him that something wasn’t right.

“You just get the creeps and unease. You can tell that people aren’t being totally honest with you. I knew that Tai [Trang] was lying because he has a really hard time lying. You just know something is up. But people aren’t going to tell you. That’s the point of a blindside,” he said.

Ozzy was such a major threat that newly-merged tribe-member Debbie Wanner was willing to use her advantage in the game to get the competitor out, with an extra vote that no one knew about. But Ozzy thinks that although he was eliminated, Debbie still made a hasty decision.

“I think that she made a huge mistake. Any advantage in Survivor, you have to hold onto it so I think that she isn’t as strategic a player as she thinks. Only time will tell how that plays out as well,” he said, although he understands the urgency of getting out a player of his calibre.

“In the end, I was a bigger target than anything. The bottom line is that they needed to get me out as soon as they could.”

Hali, on the other hand, had the exact opposite problem when she urged her new Maku Maku tribe to make a big move. Rather than rustling feathers post-merge, they voted Hali out as she was an easy vote they could mostly agree on.

“On the last day, I was talking to everybody and just pitching to them that we needed to get numbers together and take out someone that was a real threat,” she recalls.

“I was telling people that I am an idiotic choice to make right now. This is the merge. This is where the numbers can really come together and you don’t vote out the swing vote right now. You try and cater to the swing vote. It was completely backwards to me.”

Hali and Ozzy are now members of the Survivor: Game Changers juror. And they’re both looking for major moves to be made from someone they’ll eventually help crown as the season’s winner.

“I had this personal vendetta, because I felt like all these alleged game-changers refused to change the game on my vote. So, I was like, 'If y’all want to win, you better make some moves at some point,'" Hali said.

Survivor: Game Changers airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Global and CBS.