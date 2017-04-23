B.C. senior adopts old dog, an autumn love story

Betty Clements isn’t trying to teach her old dog new tricks, but she was happy to give him a new life.

If you break 14-year-old Tank’s age down in dog years, he’s about as old as 89-year-old Betty. The big Newfoundland-Chow cross showed up at the Comox Valley SPCA shelter two years ago, abandoned by a young man who couldn’t care for the dog anymore after he lost his own home.

“Tank was not in terribly good shape. He had a hot spot. He hadn’t been fed properly,” said Betty, whose previous dog, a Lab, had died a few months before.

Betty, who has been volunteering several times a week at the SPCA for the past 14 years, had hoped that a smaller dog would come along for her to adopt. But she fell for all 45 kilograms of Tank.

She said she adopted the dog after she heard another man checking Tank out, and saying that if he took him home, the dog would be sleeping outside all winter in a kennel. That would have been no life for an older dog, Betty thought.

“He sleeps most of the time, which pleases me,” said Betty, who lives in a rancher in Courtenay. “I don’t have to play ball with him. I’m just trying to keep him going as much as I can.”

A 20-minute walk every day is enough for Tank, although Betty can keep going longer than that.

Comox SPCA manager Emily Priestley said the organization tries to find and encourage people to adopt older dogs.

“It definitely takes longer,” Priestley said. “A lot of people are looking for the super-easy, young family-friendly dog, and sometimes the seniors come with extra costs.”

In response, the SPCA will sometimes cut the adoption fee for older dogs. They also highlight older dogs online and in newspaper ads, and they will take down names and contact numbers of people who express an interest in older dogs.

“It takes someone really special to want to take them on,” Priestley said. “You might only get six months with them, you might get a couple of years.”

As for Betty, her little house already had a ramp that her late husband used before he passed away 11 years ago. She got another ramp she uses to help Tank into her 11-year-old Toyota.

“The old back legs give way sometimes. But then, so do mine,” said Betty. “We take care of each other.”

Betty’s four children and their offspring are scattered across North America, but she keeps busy and social with volunteer work, friends, her church, Tank and two elderly cats.

Daily life revolves around Tank, she said.

“I don’t want a young dog because I haven’t got the energy,” she said. “This fellow needed me. And lo and behold, I needed him.”

