When Amir Hosh brought his father Ayoub's tradition of roasting nuts and drying fruit to Vancouver in 2009 with Ayoub's Dried Fruits and Nuts, he says he wanted to "marry east and west," bringing an artisanal Persian tradition and revamping it for the city that had embraced his family as new immigrants.

As a new Canadian, he says he wanted to bring a craft and an industry to Canada — and to "enrich the culture."

To celebrate the Persian New Year on March 21, Hosh did something he'd never done before. He quietly hung a poem in the window of three of his locations. The father of a five-month-old baby girl, Hosh said his family is facing a new reality. His wife, a landed immigrant in Canada, can't travel to the U.S.

He wanted to make a statement.

"Let's not sugarcoat it," said Hosh. "Down south, the anti-immigrant sentiment for Middle-Easterners is at a high. Many people in my family have been affected by (Donald) Trump's travel ban."

Although Hosh's family came to Canada as immigrants, he said he is also deeply affected by the negativity directed toward refugees: "It hurts when you hear some of the stuff. It's emotional."

The poem is part lyric ode, part protest and part celebration of Canadian culture. It begins with an expression of remembrance, celebrating his homeland, "the long, hot days of my childhood/sitting among the figs."

The poem is also an ode to Canada, where on his first days here he experienced "fire-jumping and ice hockey/in the same day," diversity, safety and connection.

The poem is also a protest against the sharp shift to the right south of the border, "where warm welcomes/are now replaced with shakedowns, shadowy fears and the promise of a wall."

Hosh, who recently travelled to the U.S., isn't afraid of the risk going public with his sentiments might bring.

He said he's had an outpouring of support from customers and the community. "I wanted to express my gratitude to say we really love being here and I will do my personal best to build an honest business, pay taxes, create full-time jobs and enrich the culture."

The shops, filled with the aroma of nuts roasted on-site, are a far cry from the bulk-bin section of your local health-food store, with chandeliers and silver trays, and elevated experience. Hosh said he wanted to make the dried-fruit-and-nut experience something like visiting a bakery or a bread shop, where buying fresh, warm bread becomes part of a cherished daily ritual.

The stores have been a success — and Hosh now has five locations across the Lower Mainland — and he's grateful for the community support. "We love this country as well as the one we came from," said Hosh. "It's like having two mothers, a birthmother and an adopted mother."

Hosh says he had a little help writing the poem, but the feelings behind it are all his: "Let's continue to remind ourselves to be grateful — here/happy for what we have ... a culture of caring and sharing."

