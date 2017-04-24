B.C. Green Leader Andrew Weaver unveiled his party's complete platform Monday, saying it provides voters with a clear alternative in the May 9 provincial election.

The platform says the Green party would run a $146-milllion deficit during its first full year in office, but that it would balance the budget over the four-year mandate.

Revenues from an increased carbon tax would rise from $50 million in 2017-18 to $865 million in 2020-21.

The Greens would steadily hike the carbon tax to $70 a tonne by 2021 from the current $30 a tonne. The federal government already plans to increase the tax to $50 a tonne by 2022.

The party expects revenues to eventually decrease as the plan takes effect and carbon emissions are reduced. As part of the strategy, there would be mandatory emissions testing for heavy duty and commercial vehicles and standards for commercial building greenhouse gas emissions.

Capital spending would total $711 million annually in each of the party's first two full years of office, reduced to $660 million in 2020-21, the vast majority of that on affordable housing.

Weaver told a Vancouver news conference the Greens stand for ordinary people in comparison to the Liberal ties to big business and the NDP to big unions. The Greens accept campaign donations from neither sector.

He said the concentration of wealth in the province is shameful, while so many people remain at risk.

"I just watched a person die on the streets of Vancouver this morning, through a fentanyl overdose," he said. "I literally watched a person die." He did not provide further specifics.

"Vancouver is trying to build itself as one of the most beautiful cities in the world. It's got one of the worst examples of social problems in the world. We have to invest in people...."

Weaver said the Greens would take advantage of B.C.'s natural beauty, good education system and clean renewable wood, water and energy to forge a new economy based on attracting innovative green companies.

The University of Victoria climate scientist representing Oak Bay — Gordon Head is the only elected Green MLA in the B.C. legislature.

Other key elements of the Green platform include:

Cooling real-estate speculation, including by raising the current 15-per-cent foreign buyers tax to 30 per cent B.C.-wide, a sliding property transfer tax, and a progressive property tax system.

Increasing income assistance and disability incomes by 50 per cent, in stages, through 2020.

Free daycare for working parents with children under age three and up to 25 hours free early childhood education for three-and-four-year-old children.

The platform also includes a new pledge of $50 million for the increased use of restorative justice and other alternatives to the criminal justice system.

The party would also spend $15 million to better track business fraud to include electronic and telephone scams and to better prevent financial crimes.

