The turban is perhaps the most readily identifiable symbol of the Sikh religion, yet there has never been a sitting member of the Legislative Assembly in Victoria who wore one.

Two men would like to make history and change that fact on May 9, election day.

Amandeep Singh is running for the B.C. NDP in the new riding of Richmond-Queensborough and Gurminder Parihar is running for the B.C. Liberals in Surrey-Newton.

"It's about time the legislature has a turbaned Sikh, absolutely," Singh said. "People are surprised, as was I when I first started looking into it. We've had lots of turbaned Sikhs federally, but none in the provincial legislature. I look forward to making history."

Federally, the Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan is a turbaned Sikh representing Vancouver South, and the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, Navdeep Bains, is a turbaned Sikh from Metro Toronto.

Provincially, Sikh Ujjal Dosanjh was once briefly premier, but he does not wear a turban.

"The turban is representative of an identity as being Sikh," Parihar, an accountant and small business owner, said. "I'm proud to wear a turban and I would love to be the first one to make history here in B.C. It is about time now we see a turban in the legislature."

Neither candidate has a hypothesis as to why there has been no turbaned Sikhs sit in Victoria.

Canada, according to Stats Can, has more than 450,000 Sikhs, the most in the world outside of India, and 40 per cent of them live in British Columbia.

"I have no theory," Singh, a lawyer, said. "I've asked people what they think, there's no theory.

Singh is up against Jas Johal, a former television reporter, in the new riding. Michael Wolfe, a teacher and environmentalist, is running for the Greens

Parihar faces veteran NDP MLA Harry Bains, who won the riding the last three elections with 58 per cent, 69 per cent and 56 per cent of the vote. Richard Krieger, a founding director of the B.C. Greens, is running for that party.

