DWTS: Return of Mad Maks

Call it Return of the Maks. Dancing with the Stars pro and fan fave Maksim Chmerkovskiy, who has been sidelined for a month with a calf injury, returns to ABC's popular dancing competition Monday night (April 24) with his partner Glee actress/singer/dancer Heather Morris who's been dancing with troupe member Alan Bersten.

And Maks promises it will be a "sexy" dance to remember.

Would you believe a rhumba to TLC's Waterfalls? ... AND he's already posted a shirtless picture of himself with Heather just to sweeten the anticipation.

"It's very important for me to get out of this [injury] and be back in the best way possible," said Maks, 37.

"So I would not be back if I didn't think I could do it. And I'm very excited about our next dance. I think it's going to be very interesting. It's a rhumba. It's all sexy and stuff. It's going to be fun."

24 Hours caught up with Maks down the line from L.A. late last week.

Do you feel like the judges have been fair to Heather and Alan in your absence?

Of course not. But it's to be expected and it was expected from day one. We talked about this. I'm cool with it. An '8'on Dancing with the Stars [for Heather] is not the same '8'as somebody else might get. I think Heather does have a lot to prove and we're going to prove it. But when the judges will decide to reward her with what she puts out, it's up to them. If they think that she needed to do more, I disagree. But that's why everybody has an opinion.

Who do you think is your and Heather's biggest competition this season?

I think our biggest competition is [my brother] Val and [Fifth Harmony's] Normani [Kordei]. I think she has enough talent, ability, background and all of that stuff to put together beautiful dances - and they have. I think they got almost a perfect score last week so that goes to show.

Who is the most improved star?

It could be [retired Chicago Cubs catcher] David Ross. I'm a big fan of his. I think he's a standup guy. And he's had cool performances out there. Plus he has a ginormous fan base. That's a beautiful combination for success on the show. I think that everybody else is playing out to what was expected.

Did the injury make you feel old?

When it happened, it made me feel that, 'this is it.'These were microscopic tears in my calf muscles. I looked at what that means. There's a medical term called tennis leg. And that's exactly what happened. The description behind it was, 'It happens to old athletes.'And I'm like, 'Are you kidding? Am I an old athlete? And now my body is falling apart? What is this?' So that was tough to deal with. But honestly that went through my head for about a split second. After I was like, 'Stop it.'

What's your relationship like with the show in general now?

They love to have me back and I love to be back. That's my relationship with the show now. And that relationship opens it up to much more enjoyable time on the show. I'm enjoying the hell out of myself. I enjoyed myself last season with Amber [Rose]. I couldn't wait to be back. When I got Heather, well I mean, what more can you sort of hope for? And then this [injury] happened week two. It's like 'C'mon man.'

But you've been involved directly in Heather and Alan's choreography?

I didn't go away and just sort of throw her at Alan and say, 'Here you take care of it.' No. I mean she's still my partner. I think Alan did an incredible job all things considered. He did everything that I wanted him to do. We were in communication literally every day, multiple times a day. I did not physically do the tango that he had done with Heather I think the first day. But he would consult with me and everything, choreography-wise, but the other two dances, I put together myself pretty much fully.

Was there an upside to your injury?

That whole up and down in [Heather's] Dancing with the Stars journey added to maybe a storyline of Heather's on the show. And I'm kind of happy about that. I didn't want people to look at her and say, 'You know what? Let's focus on others because she's a dancer or whatever and she doesn't have any sort of difficulty going through this process.'Well, that's incorrect.

MAKS ON FATHERHOOD

A lot has happened to Maksim Chmerkovskiy since the last season of Dancing with the Stars. First and foremost, he and fiancée, fellow DWTS pro Peta Murgatroyd, welcomed son, Shai Aleksander, on January 4 of this year.

"It's wild. I thought Peta did amazing throughout her pregnancy, the actual birth was amazing. I was kind of freaking out," says Maks. "You're witnessing something that makes the person you love in pain. No matter what process it is, it's going to be upsetting. But she did great. He's healthy and we're keeping him happy. And he's smiling and giggling. Our job is very hard, it's very difficult, in terms of balancing everything out but I think that Peta and I made great choices in each other. We share the same belief that it's about him - first and foremost."

Maks says he gets "my daddy time in the morning."

"It's the best time of day. He wakes up. He's super bright. Super awake. I get to play with him. I get to spend three hours with him so it's great."

And given his parentage, can little Shai not help but exhibit some dancing skills sooner than later? "Oh, my goodness - I hope never to be honest," says Maks with a laugh.

"So I would love for him to be athletic, maybe not as a profession, but definitely a collegiate athlete of some sort, and then after that, he can make his own choices. I feel that's our No. 1 priority just to give him as many options as we can and dancing is definitely one of those options."

As for making an honest woman of Shai's mother, Peta, Maks says the wedding is expected to happen this summer.

"It's very exciting," he raves. "I'm just in a different mode right now. And the wedding thing is not my jurisdiction. I partake. It doesn't fall under my responsibility. And so I am the plus-one in that whole situation. And wherever I'm being told where to go, I'm going to be there and I'm going to look great in a tuxedo."

Maks does promise they won't rehearse their first wedding dance - "how cliché would that be?" - but they might just have the cutest ring bearer possible in Shai.

He says, "Correct, that's true. Maybe he'll surprise everybody and just walk up to us and hand us the ring at like six months [old]."

