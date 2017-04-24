GOVANI: Is Emmy Nicole Kidman's to lose?

SHINAN GOVANI/ 24 HOURS

Give Nic all the Emmys. No, give 'em to Lange. Go Nicole! Say yes to the Jess! The state of TV has been in such glorious shape of late, particularly over a string of diva-licious Sunday nights, that the voice in my head is in a constant state of ping-pong.

You combine Kidman's mesmerizing turn in HBO's Big Little Lies (a series that took beachfront real estate porn, meshed with a murder mystery and turned it into a beautiful character study) and Lange's guts-spilling performance as Joan Crawford in Feud (an FX drama that traces the Old Hollywood enmity between her and Bette Davis, which aired its series finale last night) and we have the makings of a knock-down, drag-out clash. On par, really, with some of the biggest, bitterest Oscar brawls. Lange v. Kidman? It's Shakespeare in Love v. Saving Private Ryan in 1999! And while the Emmy noms don't come out until July, isn't it interesting that, even this far into the year, it's TV that's trucking such awards buzz, while one would be hard-pressed to come up with likewise buzz in the moviesphere? This much is true: with the worlds of TV and film having become more porous over the last decade-plus, movie stars are regularly shuttling back and forth between screens, big and small. For women in particular, and women of a certain age, TV is increasingly where the work is. Cue: Lange and Kidman, who both, after all, are Oscar winners already (Lange twice over).

Some might blame Glenn Close for the state of the art. She was the one who - having been an Oscar bridesmaid for so long after being nominated and losing five times - pivoted to TV after finding good roles drying up for ladies of her vintage shifted. First, with The Shield and then, the incredible cable series Damages, Close helped diminish the TV stigma.

She set the pace for actresses in TV, so much so that it's now a truism that actresses like Claire Danes, who spent most of her career in movies, will probably never find a role as complex in a two-hour production as her role as Carrie Mathison on Homeland. It's why nobody blinks an eye that Viola Davis can win an Oscar (as she just did with Fences) and then go back to her "day job" on ABC's How to Get Away with Murder. Amy Adams? She's reading to turn an eight-episode HBO series based on Gillian Flynn's novel Sharp Objects. In the can already, starring the one and only Scarlett Johansson, is a one-off TV adaptation of The Custom of the Country, the Edith Wharton novel.

But back to Jessica and Nicole. Both are in vehicles that are an embarrassment of riches when it comes to female talent. Both find themselves rising to the top of their respective tides with very different instruments.

Feud is a series that many thought was only going to be glorious trash, but has turned out to be pretty grounded and multidimensional even during its flights of fancy. Lange, 68, delivers a Joan Crawford who is not only the fighting Joan but also the vulnerable Joan, a tragic Joan, a not-quitemonster Joan, an actress fighting back to save her status in an industry that's dismissed her (as well as Bette) as "Old Hags." For me, the series cinched one of the great apexes of television in an episode a few weeks back in its recreation of the 1963 Oscars. For any fan of Old Hollywood, as well as even older-fashioned revenge, it was a spinetingling hour of television, one in which Jessica - once dismissed as only a pretty face when she debuted as the ingénue in a 1970s version of

King Kong - reminded us why she continues to be one of our great actors, male or female.

And then there's Big Little Lies, in which the 49-year-old Mrs. Keith Urban - not coasting at all - has spurred a whole new Kidmannaissance on social media (including among some who'd forgotten how great and daring Kidman has been all along, if you take even a cursory look at her body of work).

In a role here that has her playing an all too real housewife, complete with an abusive husband, Perry (played by Alexander Skarsgård), it's their scenes in which they attend couples therapy that's garnered the most acclaim. Emily Nussbaum, in The New Yorker, said it better than I can, so I'll just quote her: "There is something waxen and watchful and self-possessed about Kidman, so that, even when she's smiling, she never seems liberated. While other actors specialize in transparency, Kidman has a different gift: she can wear a mask and simultaneously let you feel what it's like to hide behind it."

Indeed, there's so much low-hanging fruit in the Emmy race for Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture for Television - the category that has Jessica and Nicole at the top of the pile - that I haven't even gotten around to mentioning Reese Witherspoon (who's also wonderful and sleight in Big Little Lies, a series she produced) as well as star Susan Sarandon (who gives it her all as the other half of Feud, though Lange definitely has the more empathetic, not to mention showier, part!). If all these actresses get nominated, that would be mean ... yes, four previous Oscar winners in the race! Boom.

And I can't forget about Oprah Winfrey in her best performance since The Color Purple. Winfrey brought much wattage to her passion project, The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, on HBO. And due-for-a-comeback Michelle Pfeiffer, who's playing Bernie Madoff's wife in a similar prestige movie called The Wizard of Lies, is also a contender. Or even Felicity Huffman, who always gives good Felicity Huffman in the American Crime miniseries. Or poor Lauren Graham who brought pathos and whimsy to the Gilmore Girls Netflix reboot. Talk about options! One solution: The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences needs to make Limited Series and TV Movie two different categories given the myriad limited series and the TV Movie comeback. There's just too much talent. Having Limited Series and TV Movie performers compete against each other will more than likely omit some lesser-known names who are equally as talented and deserving.

Whatever happens, it'll be either Nicole or Jessica leaving with an Emmy, later this year, I do believe.

In the meantime, there's nothing to do but settle in for the war. You might want to call it Big Little Feud.