The New Westminster Police Department say a months-long, multi-jurisdictional investigation has resulted in the seizure of $300,000 worth of heroin and fentanyl.

Acting Sgt. Jeff Scott says a drug investigation started several months ago by the New Westminster police's street crime unit developed into a broader probe that expanded into other municipalities and required cooperation from Surrey RCMP, Delta Police Department, the Canadian Border Services Agency, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia, and the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team.

Search warrants executed in Surrey and New Westminster led to the seizure of a large amount of drugs including pure fentanyl and heroin containing lethal levels of fentanyl.

Police also seized a number of vehicles, cash, multiple firearms — including two rifles and a pair of shotguns — and replica firearms.

Scott said a number of people who are known to police were arrested and the Crown is considering charges of trafficking and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence. He said he could not speak to how many people had been arrested or where they were from because "the investigation was still ongoing."

No names were released.

Chief Const. Dave Jones says the investigation was aimed at cutting off the supply.

“Our target here is the trafficker, the person making the profit off this,” Jones said on Monday. “Were not unrealistic to think that somebody won’t try to step in. My word to them is: if you step in, we’ll be ready for the next one.”

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 100 times more potent than morphine. It's presence in local street drugs is believed to be driving the massive increase in overdose deaths in British Columbia.

The B.C. Coroners service reports there were 922 overdose deaths in 2016, up from 513 in 2015 and 366 in 2014.

The coroner estimates a further 339 British Columbians have died of overdose in the first three months of 2017.

Last April, the alarming number of drug overdose deaths prompted B.C.’s chief health officer Dr. Perry Kendall to declare a public health emergency.

sbrown@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/Browniescott

With files from Randy Shore, Erin Ellis, and Canadian Press