“I’m not concerned about Christy Clark getting back in.”

- Green Party Campaign Chair Adam Olsen on vote-splitting with the NDP

It’s not easy being Green – especially if you are under serious scrutiny for the first time and a lot of surprising contradictions and hypocrisy come to light.

Do the Green Party and leader Andrew Weaver really want to see Premier Christy Clark’s BC Liberals thrown out of office? Weaver voted for two BC Liberal budgets and voiced a robo-call 2009 election BC Liberal endorsement.

Would the Greens restrict unlimited foreign political donations when Weaver was personally soliciting them on Facebook last year?

So I put tough questions to the Green Party, starting with Olsen on Clark.

“Quote is out of context of the question that was asked. I am deeply critical of the BC Liberals and concerned about their re-election,” he said on Twitter.

I reject that claim.

Here’s the Vancouver Sun question and Olsen’s full answer: “Asked if he believed a Green surge might split the anti-Liberal vote and re-elect the Liberals, Olsen said: ‘I’m not concerned about Christy Clark getting back in. Democracy requires a multitude of voices and ideas.’”

Pretty clear to me – Olsen only became “concerned” when called out on Twitter.

How about Weaver’s robo-call backing the BC Liberals?

The Green Party answer: “In 2009, when Carole James ran on ‘axe the tax’ to end the carbon tax, Andrew felt as a climate scientist he had ... to support the only government that was proposing real action on climate change.”

If the environment was a concern, the BC Liberals dramatically expanded fish farms, slashed wildlife protection and ended the grizzly bear hunting ban – and Weaver still endorsed their horrible record.

Weaver publicly opposes foreign political donations. But on Facebook in February 2016, Weaver appealed for foreign money: "My friends anywhere in the world can donate any amount of money any time. We do not have restrictions in BC on out of province donations.”

Hypocritical? Unbelievably so. The Green Party response?

“If elected to form government, would ban out of province donations. The proportion of our donations that come from out-of-province is very small.”

Weaver’s Greens are running hard – and voters should take an equally hard look at their contradictions and hypocrisy – and the possible consequences of voting Green.

Bill Tieleman is a former NDP strategist. Read his blog at http://billtieleman.blogspot.com or Email: weststar@telus.net Twitter: @BillTieleman