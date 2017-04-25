An illegal Mexican immigrant who was booted from the U.S. 16 years ago is accused of sneaking back into the country and raping a nine-year-old girl as she slept.

Cops say Santiago Martinez-Flores, 48, broke in through the little girl’s window in Clackamas, Oregon and sexually assaulted her. She shared the room with her five-year-old sister.

According to detectives, the suspect pinned the sleeping girl down on the floor as he committed his vile crime. She got free, ran to her parent’s room and they called police.

Now, police — who got Martinez-Flores’ fingerprints at the crime scene — are trying to track him down.

Martinez-Flores had been booted back to Mexico in 2001 after serving a two-year jolt in prison for a series of crimes dating to 1994.