Feud composer Quayle knows how to make TV sing

Scoring a feud sounds problematic.

But when it's scoring TV kingpin Ryan Murphy's FEUD: Bette and Joan, whose highly-anticipated finale aired Sunday night (April 23) on FX in Canada, composer Mac Quayle considers it a pleasure.

"He's incredibly prolific and firing on all cylinders," said Quayle, who originally hails from Norfolk, Va., and spent 20 years working in New York before landing in L.A. in 2004.

"[Feud] takes place in the early '60s and Ryan wanted it to sound of the period. So that was the first parameter: 'Let's do a '60s orchestral score.'And then next was really about the story and the emotions involved in the story. It's a feud between these two women and so there's definitely a lot of tension between them. But it's also a very sad story about their lives and how they were treated by Hollywood, so sadness was a big emotion to be expressed through the music."

Quayle, previously a producer/keyboardist, and also dance remixer for such artists ranging from Madonna to Depeche Mode, has also scored other Murphy properties such as FX's American Horror Story: Roanoke; earned an Emmy nom for Freak Show, The People v. O.J. Simpson; FOX's Scream Queens along with USA Network's non-Murphy project Mr. Robot, the latter for which he won his first Emmy.

He was introduced to Murphy via working with fellow composer Cliff Martinez on HBO's The Normal Heart. "About six months later, all of the sudden, out the blue, this producer calls me and says we're looking to go in a different direction on American Horror Story: Freak Show, would you be available this afternoon to write a cue for us? And sure enough, the next morning, I get a call. I answer and she says, 'Can I speak to the new composer of American Horror Story?' And that's where it all began."

Quayle is getting ready to start scoring the next American Crime Story instalment set in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and the next American Horror Story focused on the recent U.S. presidential election.

In the meantime, he's proud of his work on Feud and its impressive 70-second opening credits that recalls those of another TV hit, AMC's Mad Men.

"There have definitely been comparisons," said Quayle. "It's a nice long piece of opening with beautiful animation and it was a chance for me to write a piece of music that would help get everyone's mood for the show. I think that style of animation and opening credits does go back to the '60s. There was a very famous animation, credit designer by the name of Saul Bass, who did a lot of stuff like that. So I think both Mad Men and Feud and others are inspired by his work."

Quayle - who is a fan of the scores composed for Neflix's most recent season of Black Mirror, Showtime's Homeland and HBO's Westworld - also hopes to be working on the next Feud installment which is about Charles and Diana.