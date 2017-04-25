With some help from a giant shovel, Molson-Coors Canada officially broke ground on its huge new brewery and retail operation in Chilliwack this week.

“I just know that this is going to be a great home for our brewery and our people working here,” company president and CEO Frederic Landtmeters said at a ceremony on Tuesday.

Molson sold its iconic Vancouver brewery — the largest in western Canada — to developer Concord Pacific in November 2015 for $185 million. Molson announced in August that its new brewery would be located in Chilliwack, on a 35.8-acre site at the intersection of Vedder Road and Kerr Avenue.

Pre-construction has been underway for months and construction is expected to begin in June or July. The project is behind schedule thanks to the harsh weather the region had this winter. The brewery should be operational by early 2019. In the meantime, Molson is leasing its former property from the new owner.

Landtmeters said the project will cost more than $200 million and employ more than 1,000 people during construction. He said local trades, service contractors and operators are crucial to the brewery’s success. Smith Bros. & Wilson was awarded the contract to build the brewery, which was designed by Omicron.

The new 400,000-sq.-ft. brewery will primarily serve the Western Canadian market, brewing, packing and distributing Molson Canadian, Coors Light, Rickards, Granville Island Brewing products and cider. It will employ about 100 people.

Landtmeters said core sales functions will remain in Vancouver and local territories throughout the province.

Chilliwack Mayor Sharon Gaetz said the council and city staff pulled out all of the stops to make it easy for Molson to choose Chilliwack over the other communities that were courting the brewery. The city’s location and good water also helped.

She said the new brewery will be great for the city’s economy.

“This is really exciting for our community,” said Gaetz. “This brewery will be one of the largest private-sector businesses that has ever come to our community and we are so very grateful.”

Deputy premier Rich Coleman appeared on behalf of Christy Clark and called the new brewery a “hugely substantial” investment in Chilliwack. He said it is a testament to the confidence Molson has in B.C. after almost 60 years in Vancouver and the company’s confidence in the city of Chilliwack.

“I want to thank them for making that commitment,” Coleman said.

Landtmeters said community is at the heart of Molson’s business and Chilliwack is a good community to be in business with.

“I look forward to cutting the ribbon on our new brewery,” said Landtmeters.

