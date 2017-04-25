The Walking Dead has wrapped up another violent season and Game of Thrones does not return until summer. Where do TV viewers go in search of bloody conflict? How to get that fix of sword-swinging, head-chopping mayhem? Not a problem. It's BC election time and the airwaves are full of frontal assaults on money-grubbing crooks and flip-flopping debt monsters. It's a bloodbath. And if you don't like it, well, complain to the mirror. It's your own damn fault.

At least Premier Clark gets to wear a hard hat in most of the ads. Head gear should be mandatory in this campaign. Clark is being pasted as a corporate shill in NDP ads, running a government for sale to the highest bidder. Meanwhile the BC Liberals have reprised their 2013 strategy of painting the NDP leader as wishy-washy and indecisive. Never mind that it's a different leader this time — they see John Horgan as hooked on the horns of the same dilemma that once bedevilled Adrian Dix. The perceived split between the labour and environmental wings of the NDP forces party leaders to keep a foot in both camps, and the Liberals delight in taking advantage.

But why so much negativity? That's where you come in, dear voter. Four years ago, with a big lead in the polls over Christy Clark's Liberals, Adrian Dix decided he would keep to the high road. No negative advertising, he said. People want vision. They want positivity.

After the Liberals had picked themselves off the floor and dried their tears of joy, they proceeded to treat Dix like a wounded gazelle on the Serengeti. Tore him limb from limb and cruised to reelection, thus settling for all time the question of whether voters should be taken seriously when they complain about negative ads. People say they hate political negativity. And then they gobble it up like so many bowls of Cheetos. It's not as though every BC voter has a piece of framed embroidery hanging in the kitchen that reads, “I'm a giant hypocrite.” It's just that, as marketers have long understood, people aren't necessarily in touch with their own reactions. People don't like to admit that negative ads work buy hey, people don't like to admit that they sing along to Rick Astley.

It remains to be seen whose nasty ads will gain more traction this year and Wednesday's TV debate could make a difference. But this year the NDP are not showing up with daffodils at a knife fight.