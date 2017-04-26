ARISA COX: Fireworks explode on Big Brother Canada

ARISA COX/ 24 HOURS

Miss a week, miss a lot. Here's my exclusive Postmedia Network rewind and preview before Big Brother Canada's Wednesday and Thursday episodes.

FAVE MOMENT OF THE WEEK: Literal fireworks exploded

One word: fireworks! This week's Head of Household competition was inspired by Canada's 150th birthday and what better way to celebrate our sesquicentennial than with some explosions. While other Big Brother houses around the world have an open-air backyard, we can't pull that off with our temperamental weather at this time of year, so the hot tub area is the only place for our houseguests to take in the fresh air. Image their surprise when they were not only treated to a pride-soaked birthday party in honour of Canada but a fireworks show ... just for them! Brilliant.

STRATEGIC MOVE OF THE WEEK: Demetres targets Brevin!

This week, Demetres won Head of Household: his fourth high-stakes challenge win. He's a certified competition beast and one half of a powerful showmance with Ika, 'The Greek'is a huge threat and a tantalizing target for anyone who actually wants to win the game. With his HOH power, Demetres had to tread carefully to avoid making himself an even bigger target.

Despite the perfectly reasonable arguments made by Bruno and Kevin - the strongest pair left and the last two vets standing other than his girlfriend Dem decided to put them on the chopping block. The move at least momentarily placated the rest of the newbies - who are now the majority in the house.

But somehow, he still managed to go after Bruno and Kevin - who have broken his trust time and again - without getting much blood on his hands. It goes to show that sometimes a smile, a scrap of honesty and a dose of humility goes a long way in the Big Brother Canada house. Stay tuned tonight when one of the most inventive Power of Veto competitions you have ever seen turns Demetres'(so far) flawless game on its ear.

FUNNIEST FEED MOMENT: #ThingsKarenSays

Any time Karen is on camera it is the funniest feed moment! Without a doubt she is one of the most original and most paranoid houseguests we've ever had and watching our oldest player navigate through the treacherous waters of flip-flopping house politics is a thing of beauty. She swears like a sailor, she has a feverish hate-on for "That Kevin Martin," she is honest to a fault and she lobs so many amazing one-liners that she has spawned her very own Twitter hashtag, #ThingsKarenSays. Watch her in action at any time on our free live feeds if you feel like howling! And one more thing. Every week, Karen is convinced she's the backdoor target. Could it be a self-fulfilling prophecy? Tune in to find out!

BB Canada airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m., Thursdays at 8 p.m. and Mondays at 9 p.m. on Global. Live feeds are available on BigBrotherCanada.ca. (All times ET/PT)