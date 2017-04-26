Fraser Valley needs help for homeless

According to the Fraser Valley Regional District’s count, there are 603 people living in the Fraser Valley without a home in 2017.

Six hundred and three people.

A number that high is hard to picture amid Vancouver’s busy downtown streets but somehow imagine it in B.C. suburban Fraser Valley is even more shocking.

Having recently moved to the Valley, I am seeing the increase for myself.

Playgrounds and schools are often a favoured hangout for the homeless and that means when the local moms and I take our kids to the park, we sweep the area for needles first. In Vancouver, we have grown used to the situation and it’s easy for many to overlook the man sleeping in a corner by the bank, or the woman huddled by the coffee shop.

In suburbia, homelessness seems more shocking and the area was ill prepared for the spike we have seen. The lack of supports means worse outcomes for the homeless - not only are homeless people dying more frequently, their cause of death is so often preventable.

“More people died homeless in British Columbia in 2015 than in any year on record,” states Megaphone Magazine’s report which examines homeless deaths in British Columbia between 2005 and 2015. The report was released Wednesday.

The number of people living on the streets in Vancouver has climbed in recent years and numbers in the Fraser Valley and White Rock have spiked at a much higher rate. And “for the second year in a row, the highest number of homeless deaths has been in the Fraser Region with 42.8 per cent of all homeless deaths (in B.C.) occurring there.”

The magazine’s report found “50.7 per cent of homeless deaths are deemed accidental, compared to just 16.5 per cent of all deaths in the general population, and “97 per cent of coroner investigated homeless deaths from 2006 to 2015 were premature,” meaning 75 years of age or younger.

These statistics were compiled before the opioid overdose crisis hit B.C.. Although we saw a spike in deaths by poisoning (alcohol and drugs), the report also shows people living on the street are more likely to die by violent means and are about twice as likely to die by suicide.

B.C. homeless numbers are moving in the wrong direction and things on the streets are getting worse. Politicians running for office in the upcoming B.C. election should man up and propose policy that could help turn things around.

Judging by the number of homeless deaths there, the Fraser Valley would be a great place to start.