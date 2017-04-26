British actor Orlando Bloom has urged the media to move on from his infamous nude paddle boarding photos, because he is so “over” having to discuss the images.

The well-endowed Lord of the Rings star let it all hang out during his August, 2016 vacation to Italy with his then-girlfriend Katy Perry, wearing just a baseball cap and sunglasses for his day at the beach.

Earlier this month, Bloom admitted he regrets going naked for his dip in the sea, and would have covered up had he known members of the paparazzi were present.

He was asked about the incident again during an interview on Britain’s BBC Radio 1 on Wednesday, when host Nick Grimshaw teased his guest about the revealing shots.

“Could you take off all your clothes while sort of subtly covering your bits to camera?” the presenter asked. “I feel like actors are good at that, just being naked.”

“Not too naked!” Bloom laughed. “I’m not really worried about getting my bits and bobs out. It’s fine.”

“We know!” quipped Grimshaw, before beginning to really question the star. “Can we talk about that? What the hell? We’ve got to talk about it.”

“It’s been talked about so much. I’m over it already,” Bloom replied, but Grimshaw refused to let the subject go, and revealed the paddle boarding session was the second result for “Orlando Bloom” on search engine Google.

“Great, man,” the 40-year-old commented. “Fantastic.”

Bloom then lamented the fact his six-year-old son Flynn, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, will one day also be teased about the pictures, too.

“My poor son - he’s got a lot to live up to!” he cringed, before joking about the popularity of the photos, adding, “I broke the Internet!”

Bloom previously insisted he was “extremely” surprised to discover the paparazzi had uncovered his vacation location with pop star Katy.

“I wouldn’t have put myself in that position if I’d thought it would happen,” he told Elle U.K. “I’ve been photographed a million times in a million different ways. I have a good radar. We’d been completely alone for five days - nothing around us. There was no way anyone could get anything. I had a moment of feeling free.

“What can I tell you?” he continued. “Note to self: You’re never free. Ha!”