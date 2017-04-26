Nancy Kerrigan: Tonya Harding never said sorry

Former Olympic skating star Nancy Kerrigan says rival Tonya Harding has never apologized for the notorious 1994 beatdown of the silver medallist.

It was one of figure skating’s most shocking scandals.

At the 1994 U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Detroit, Kerrigan was bashed on the right knee with a baton by a hit man hired by Harding’s ex-husband.

When the scheme emerged, Harding was banned and fined US$100,000. Since the incident her life has floundered on the lower tier of the U.S. celebrity-industrial complex.

“We were at an event four years after I was attacked, but we didn’t really speak to each other so it was very awkward and strange,” Kerrigan, now 47, told ABC Nightline.

For her part, Harding told Oprah Winfrey that if she ever saw her bitter rival she would deliver a message.

“(I would tell her) how proud I am of her of being able to go forward with her life,” the dishwater blond Harding said.

But Kerrigan said despite the vow, Harding has never told her she was sorry.

“Does it matter at this point?” said the mother of two.

While Kerrigan has moved on, the incident comes up almost daily.

“People made such a big deal and almost, like, complaining, like, why would I say that?” Kerrigan said.

“Well, after getting attacked, you don’t know what you’re going to say. But I think it’s a reasonable question. Like, ‘Why did this just happen? What happened? Like, why?’”