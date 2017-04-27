24 Minutes with Arlo Guthrie

A featured performer at Woodstock, Arlo Guthrie is best known for his classic 1967 counter-culture anthem 'Alice’s Restaurant Massacree'. Performing this Sunday (April 30) at the Kay Meek Centre in West Vancouver, Joe Leary spent 24 Minutes with the legendary folksinger/songwriter.

At what point did you seriously pursue a musical career?

I always wanted to play music, even as a little kid. I just never imagined I’d make a living doing it. I wanted to be a forest ranger, and play music with friends when I got home from work. That all changed after the Newport Folk Festival in 1967. I was 20 years old, a kid. But, I became the ‘me’ I am today and never looked back.

Let’s talk 'Alice’s Restaurant'. You can’t easily slide a 19-minute tune into the playlist. How did that go down with the record company and radio stations?

Most radio stations were AM in those days, with FM on the horizon. Most of the FM stations were related to colleges and universities and had a less controlled playlist, so 'Alice' was more likely to be heard in that format. This was before tape, or discs which meant that a lot of DJs played ‘Alice’ from the album and got a bathroom break. Eventually radio did request a shorter version so we created a 45 singles called “Alice’s Rock & Roll Restaurant.” It wasn’t very good and I thought it was stupid. But, I enjoyed making it anyway. No one remembers it - thankfully.

You’ve played scores of legendary venues and gigs but few as revered as Woodstock. Did you think at the time that it would go down in history and be held as the standard so many years later?

Most all history is created in hindsight, after something happened and most of all that was some horrific event - wars, illnesses, crashes, catastrophes and the like. Rarely do you realize you are in the middle of a historic event and even more rare is when that event is a party. How many fun events are historic even today? Woodstock was one of them - rare indeed.

You have done a number of tours solo, with varying degrees of family members even with symphonies. Do you approach each show differently?

The more people on stage, the less spontaneous it becomes, especially with a symphony orchestra. If it’s just me, I get to play around a lot more. I don’t rehearse anything if it’s just me. But, every time you add someone, you have to plan a little better. Frankly, I like having to shift gears and deal with it all.

What can Vancouver audiences expect?

We have been doing this show (on this tour) since last October so by the time we get to Vancouver we should know what we’re doing. We have five shows left on the tour after Vancouver so we’re coming to the end of it. I have loved these gigs, doing songs I haven’t done in quite some time. There’s a spirit in the songs and tall tales that will hopefully put our present day circumstances into a perspective that is more hopeful. The attempt to do that is what you can expect.

How have your audiences changed over the years? Do you generally draw a lot of the kids of the sixties, or do you find a broad cross section of people of all ages coming out these days?

It’s been changing. Of course, my peers and I are getting up there. Many are no longer with us and more are leaving every day. That makes the coming together a little more special. And there’s more and more younger people coming, maybe to just see what it was all about. Or more likely, there’s a kinship of spirit that runs through generations and has nothing to do with age. It’s timeless, and some people feel a part of it.

The Guthrie Foundation which you founded in honour of your parents certainly does much good and is housed in the old Trinity Church in Massachusetts that was the inspiration for ‘Alice’s Restaurant’. How and when did that come about?

I was doing one of those 'what ever happened to him?' TV shows in the early 1990's, and we were filming a part of at the old church. I hadn’t been there in decades. As we walked around outside the building, the owners said “That’s Arlo Guthrie! Let’s get him to buy it!” I knew it had changed hands a few times. They wanted to sell the church and move to Illinois. So, I got together with hundreds of friends (the beginning of the internet making it possible), and put a down-payment on the old building. We formed two separate, but related foundations and operated them both out of the church. The Guthrie Center is the spiritual (religious) foundation, making us an actual church (appropriate for those in the neighborhood who used it that way), and The Guthrie Foundation is the educational foundation, making it possible to do the community work I wanted to do. More can be found online at guthriecenter.org. We’ve been there for over 20 years and I love what we’ve been able to accomplish.