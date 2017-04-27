PROULX: Time to erase humour deficit

SHAUN PROULX/ 24 HOURS

"Hitler must be laughed at." - Charlie Chaplin

If it seems to you these days that so many of us no longer know how to laugh, you might agree with a conclusion comedian Jerry Seinfeld has reached: from inside a rapidly dwindling population of people with their original sense of humour still intact, today's student-age youth barely possess one. The uber-successful Seinfeld stopped performing his inoffensive, middle-of-the road comedy act at universities in 2015 because students - raised within our prevailing culture of political correctness - now also act as campus humour police, on high-alert for unacceptable forms of discourse, including funny discourse from visiting performers like Seinfeld, who gave up trying to find material vanilla enough not to offend someone. The days when liberal, politically incorrect humour was accepted are long gone; today we are self-encapsulated and introverted addicted screen-gazers who've not laughed at "real life" situations in ages. Instead, memes are shared or LOL is added after sentences that are not a bit funny.

With humour now mostly expressed safely, using acceptable but bogus-y acronyms - with social platforms replacing live interaction - what does such inauthenticity tell us as we wonder where the fun went and if we need it back?

Societal restrictions reaching puritanical heights cause us to hold back from making jokes or from laughing at something or someone. It's Orwellian to be told what to say, think and laugh about. We fear the repercussions of our new unfunny world: Will I be attacked on social media? Lose my job? Be sued? We haven't forgotten how to laugh, we've just become too afraid to enjoy humour. Laughter, an involuntary response to funny, from deep within the brain, isn't going anywhere. Even with its intrinsic dangers, more than ever, laughter matters. SNL's Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump has provided relief to events of such supreme significance to millions that they would otherwise still be bound by knots of negative emotion.

One of my favourite jokes - which I won't share now - is an AIDS joke. I'm old enough to have seen the worst of the epidemic and my relationship with the issue is complex too, as someone diagnosed HIV-positive over a decade ago. I lived in enormous fear for years of even getting tested for the virus, preferring to worry every time the slightest health issue reared its head that maybe I was sick instead of finding out once and for all. But that AIDS joke is shockingly funny. When you can laugh at something that once caused you a level of personal pain, you have really gained power over that subject.

The Shaun Proulx Show airs on SiriusXM Canada Talks channel 167. He is the publisher of TheGayGuide Network.com and leads a #Thought Revolution about busting through personal limits on ShaunProulx.com.