University and college professors form a crucial component of your post-secondary experience.

Not only can they help you to find your path in university, but they can also serve as exceptional mentors, supporters, and even friends. A good professor can inspire, encourage, and motivate you to be your best and succeed at levels you may not have thought possible.

On the other hand, a bad professor can leave you feeling uninspired, defeated, or confused. Today, let’s look at 11 types of professors who you are bound to encounter during your education.

1) The Unbiased One

This professor will bring up current political affairs every class. It doesn’t matter if this is a Math, Science, English, or Anthropology course; this professor is guaranteed to give you continuous updates on current politics, and for the most part, they will present their views through veiled statements that seek to cement their status as “unbiased”.

Typically, professors don’t want to disgruntle the university, or its students. Thus, though their political standpoint will become blatantly obvious through the information they chose to share with you in class, they will continue to insist that they’re not at all biased.

2) The Power-Pointer

This instructor relies solely on the use of Microsoft PowerPoint to run their lectures, which means that as student, you’re likely to spend the entire class madly scribbling away at your notes and fighting the urge to raise your hand and ask, “Can we go back a slide, please?” The plus side: Your lecture material for courses with the Power-Pointer will almost always be accessible online, or through your instructor.

3) The Celebrity

This professor is so well-known on campus that you might call them famous. Their career is decorated, their name renowned, and they are likely tenured at a university where they sweep in teaching awards each year.

This professor is always rushing off to meetings, international conferences, and book signings, too. You can guarantee that the Celebrity’s classes fill up right away, and whenever you ask what all the hype is about, people just tell you to make sure you get a seat.

A good way to spot this instructor: their Rate My Prof profile will read like the yearbook page of the most popular kid in high school.

4) The You-Shall-Not-Pass

Not to be mistaken with the friendly and insightful Gandalf the Grey, this professor is hell bent on giving you a failing grade, so once you encounter the You-Shall-Not-Pass, be sure to pull your socks up and get to work. If you want to make the grade, slacking in this class is not an option, and showing up late isn’t either.

This professor is a notoriously hard marker who will give you surprise quizzes, non-stop readings, and some serious feelings of doubt. Don’t even think of asking for an extension because this professor is always right.

5) The Tangent-taker

Having class with this instructor can be really fun, as long as you can let go of whatever material it is you’re missing to hear about your professor’s personal life instead. This instructor is always telling stories, whether that means stories from their childhood, or from their own university experience. By the end of a semester with this instructor, they’ll have told you a few things you’ll seriously wish you never heard.

6) The Cool One

This professor is on a mission to connect with their students, and is usually also somewhat of a comedian, or at least, they try to be. Sometimes you’ll leave a class with them in stitches, writing down your professor’s strange jokes to save for later and share with your friends.

Other times you’re forcing a laugh-smile and preying the instructor won’t make eye contact. The fastest way to identify this instructor is through their use of the word “hip” and their laidback views on recreational marijuana.

7) The Passionate One

This instructor always leaves class breathless. They have so much to say and share that they start talking the moment class begins and won’t stop until you’re already a few minutes late for your next class.

Often, this professor has wonderful things to say, so you’re left caught between the urge to make it to your next class on time and the desire to record just what the Passionate One had to say about Shakespeare’s politics.

8) The Inspiration

This professor is always available for office hours, can answer all of your questions, and leaves you feeling uplifted and excited about your studies whenever you finish speaking to them. Usually, they will have something to ask or offer in regards to your general future as a human, and your future in academia.

Typically, whatever the Inspiration has got to say is incredibly wise: so, listen up!

9) The IDC

Aka: the I-Don’t-Care professor. This instructor is often late for class, forgetful about due dates and assignment guidelines, and will frequently say one thing before later instructing the complete opposite.

You may leave class feeling as though this professor cares less than you do, but usually, their laidback demeanour creates a comfortable environment and can actually be enjoyable, as long as things don’t get too disorganized.

10) The One You Can’t Hear

You’re guaranteed to run into this professor at some stage in your education. Usually it’s not their fault, unless there’s a donut lodged between their jaws.

A lot of the time, this professor simply has a thick accent that you may struggle to comprehend. But the problem increases when said professor also has a habit of mumbling or speaking very quietly.

The result: you’re left constantly asking your peers what in the world Prof. Mumble just said, and trying to review your notes might leave you feeling as though you came to class drunk.

11) The Anti-technology One

Surprise! You’re halfway through class and the projector has stopped working, again. With this professor, you’re guaranteed to have a few minutes of free time each class to spend chatting with your peers or catching up on the readings you missed while your professor calls tech support and explains the problem, again.

Of course, this is usually the same professor who insists that no laptops be used in class, but remains seriously committed to proving their tech-savviness to the student body. Results are disastrous, as you might expect, but nonetheless, we salute their persistence!