MOVIE CHEAT SHEET: Jackson, Willis back in Glass

BRIAN GASPAREK/ 24 HOURS

THE BIG STORY: M. Night is giving it to us good

**WARNING**

Split spoilers ahead

For a filmmaker who has painfully let us down for the better part of two decades, M. Night Shyamalan is finally giving us exactly what we want. After releasing his only good movie in years with Split back in January, Shyamalan is already following it up with the new film he teased us with just before its credits rolled. As we found out in its twist ending, Split was actually a pseudo-sequel to M. Night's 2000 superhero flick, Unbreakable. Shyamalan just revealed that his next flick - titled Glass - is going to be the teased crossover of the two films. Yes, Unbreakable's David Dunn will battle Split's sinister Kevin Crumb and all of his personalities. And we get to see it on Jan. 18, 2019. How awesome is that? According to an excerpt from an epically long Shyamalan tweet, "It was always my dream to have both films collide in this third film. The iconic Bruce Willis returns as David Dunn. The incomparable Samuel L Jackson will return as Elijah Price/Mr. Glass. The virtuoso James McAvoy returns as Kevin Wendell Crumb, Patricia, Dennis, Hedwig, Barry, Jade, Orwell, The Beast, Heinrich, Norma, Pol-And the prodigy, Anya Taylor Joy will return as Casey Cooke. I'm reteaming with my partners Jason Blum and Universal Pictures for this crazy comic book thriller." It's so refreshing to be excited about an M. Night Shyamalan flick again. He's rediscovered something special. Here's hoping he doesn't revert back to sucking.

FLICK HITS:

Old dino returns to the park

My affection for the Jurassic World franchise increased immensely this week when it was announced that the best character from Jurassic Park (and the only good thing about Jurassic Park 2 in general) is making a comeback. Jeff Goldblum's Dr. Ian Malcolm is officially going to avoid being eaten by man-made dinosaurs for a third time, in the upcoming Jurassic World sequel. Why the hell hasn't he learned his lesson yet? Regardless, Goldblum joining the cast alongside Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard totally ups the film's stock. I'm even more excited now.

The perfect Timon and Pumbaa

What's the deal with Jon Favreau? He unexpectedly does everything right in the Disney realm. His live-action Jungle Book was perfection, and it sounds like his take on The Lion King - which earlier this week was given a release date of July 19, 2019 - is shaping up to be just as strong. Especially when it comes to his casting. In addition to locking down Donald Glover as Simba and bringing back James Earl Jones as Mufasa, Jonny is in final negotiations to have Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner as his new Timon and Pumbaa. Is that not the perfect comic relief for this flick? Favreau has a great vision for the house of mouse. Oh, and kudos Billy for landing the sweet gig.

Pratt thought Suicide Squad sucked, too

Chris Pratt is just like us. He thought Suicide Squad blew. But instead of tearing it apart for its bad acting, disjointed plot, confusing narrative or garbage-looking CGI like we did, he was much more pleasant. According to Pratt, "... One of the flaws might have been they were introducing too many characters. They spent 10 minutes telling us why should we care about these characters, rather than creating trilogies for each character and convincing us to care about the characters." Oh, Chris. Behind that polite demeanour, we know that you're thanking your lucky stars that you work for Marvel Studios and not that dumpster fire over at DC.

Vince McMovie

Whether you love the WWE or pompously dismiss it as NASCAR-loving hillbilly fodder, the man behind it all, Vince McMahon, is going to be the subject of an upcoming biopic called Pandemonium. Even if you think pro-wrestling is ridiculous trash, McMahon's rise from a trailer park kid to a billionaire entertainment chairman and CEO will be undeniably captivating. And hey, maybe The Rock will be in it.

BEST AND WORST IN THEATRES:

Extra Stinky: The Circle

Don't let the sweet sounding cast combination of Emma Watson, Tom Hanks, John Boyega and Patton Oswalt fool you. Critics are saying that James Ponsoldt's adaptation of this modern, Silicon Valley spin on 1984 stinks. Its plot drags on forever, with no satisfying payoff. Save your dough.

DID YOU KNOW...?

Wonder Woman was preggers

Although we'll never notice it on the big screen this June, it turns out that Gal Gadot was five months pregnant for all of her Wonder Woman reshoots. (Holy crap, five months!) According to Gadot, the film's wardrobe department replaced the front of her body armour with a green sheet so that her bun-in-the-oven could be removed in post.

"On close-ups, I looked very much like Wonder Woman. On wide shots, I looked very funny, like Wonder Woman pregnant with Kermit the Frog." Wow. Busting her butt for reshoots at five months pregnant? That's a superhero indeed.