TV CHEAT SHEET: Handmaid's Tale is a must-see

Must-See

The Handmaid's Tale

Margaret Atwood's novel set in a dystopian future seemed so beyond the realm of possibility when it was first published in 1985 but fast-forward to today and it's shocking how close to the truth Atwood actually was. The Handmaid's Tale might be the most terrifying show out there, considering the world in which we currently live. Told in first person by Offred (played by the sublime Elisabeth Moss), we are introduced to Gilead, a totalitarian society where the birth rate is dismal and women have been stripped of any rights. Those women who are fertile now serve as vessels to high-ranking couples, forced into sexual servitude as a desperate last attempt to repopulate the world. Flitting between Offred's present and what it was like before this nightmare - her life as June, a working wife and mother - as she navigates the intricacies of this brutal world will have you on the edge of your seat. Women nowadays already have reason to be a little fearful. With The Handmaid's Tale, it seems almost inescapable. The question of whether The Handmaid's Tale could actually happen seemed like a ridiculous notion when the series was first greenlit but now it seems like it's only a matter of when. But if it takes a series this powerful to prove just how sacred women are, then all the terror is worth it. Blessed be the fruit indeed.

Premieres: Sunday, April 30 on Bravo

Reality Bites

Home to Win

The star-studded reality juggernaut is back and HGTV has upped the ante, now with 30 stars taking part in this homeowner's dream come true as the design and build teams create another idyllic home for a winning family. Bryan Baeumler and Scott McGillivray take the reins here, and unlike the first season where the stars grappled to see who got to pick the house to be renovated, that decision rests entirely on the bald and the beautiful. And let's just say there's a reason they put these two in charge. Not only did they pick the home with the most potential but they're also fun to watch. Adam Levine and Blake Shelton have nothing on Bryan and Scott. As designers and builders team up to complete the rooms, personalities will clash - but in an entertaining way, making it perfect for TV, but even moreso for HGTV. I can't wait for the later episodes to watch emotions run high as families compete for the property, but in the meantime, I'm happy to take in all the renos, as they transform a house into a home.

Premieres: Sunday, April 30 on HGTV

Binge-Watch

Dear White People

Race is a touchy subject and depending on with whom you're discussing, it can get complicated and heated. So why don't we let the college kids in Dear White People do the talking? Netflix's new series, inspired by the 2014 indie film of the same name, is so brilliantly written, and manages to be funny and compelling through its storytelling and in the way it deals with all its characters - no matter what their race. Dear White People opens at Winchester University, an Ivy League school that gets the rudest awakening ever when writers of the school's humour magazine, Pastiche, throw a blackface party. Media studies major Samantha White (Logan Browning) uses the incident as fodder for her radio show but as some truths about her come out, she's left having to defend herself. But she's not the problem - the school is, and post-party, it's like a fire has been lit. Ultimately, the series examines what it means to be black today and that the struggles minorities face aren't going away anytime soon. But while it's a serious subject matter, it in no way gets too soapboxy. Samantha's a rebel with a cause and her words at the end of the first episode will have you reeling - in a good way.

Premieres: Friday, April 28 on Netflix

On The Fence

American Gods

For those who've read and love Neil Gaiman's novel, there's no doubt you'll be ecstatic at how Starz (airing on Amazon here in Canada) has transformed it for the small screen. That being said, if you didn't read the book, prepare to be mind-f---ed because the confusion that abounds after the first hour will leave you feeling like little Tweety birds are flying around your head. That's not to say it's not good; it's just ... WTF?! The story follows Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle), as he is released early from prison to attend the funeral of his wife. It's during his journey home that he meets the mysterious Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane) who hires Shadow as his bodyguard. That's when the s---hits the fan as the world around him shifts - and a hidden, magical world is proved real - with its Old Gods wanting the chance to exist in this new America. Like I said, confusing. But it's also visually stunning, like a comic book come to life, plus there's a ton of sex, blood and violence. And with future guest stars like Gillian Anderson, Orlando Jones, Peter Stormare and Kristin Chenoweth, it's bound to get less baffling and make more sense. Right?

Premieres: Monday, May 1 on Amazon

Applause, Applause

Jessica Lange, Feud

Sunday's finale was a brutal one, as both Joan and Bette ended up in different places in their careers. But it was Joan, and what had become of her life, that was tough to watch, but at the same time, you couldn't look away.

From the haunting opening to the scene at the dentist's office to the degrading experience on the set of what would be her final film, Trog, Lange was riveting. But it was where she acknowledged daughter Christina's memoir, Mommie Dearest, that all but locked up another Emmy for Lange - or, at least, put her in a tie with Big Little Lies' Nicole Kidman as Shinan Govani dissected earlier this week in 24 Hours. Joan explains to her other daughter Cathy why she and Christina didn't have quality mother/daughter time, then Cathy reassures her she was the best mom in the world, and man ... I wasn't crying, you were crying ... Lange, who can chew the scenery with the best of them, was quietly heartbreaking in the scene, which only made her final scene sadder. All Joan really wanted was to be loved, and seeing Joan sitting alone in her living room in her nightgown, looking tired and old, was just so devastating. Ms. Lange, you did it again.

Quote of the Week

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert "As far as I know, this is the first time anyone has rejected Justin Trudeau's wood." - Colbert, reporting on the new 20% tariff that Donald Trump imposed on Canada's softwood lumber Uuuuuuuuuugh. Can Colbert just be POTUS? Pretty please?