Lea Michele: 'I've never eaten fast food'

Actress Lea Michele owes her fit figure to a healthy diet which never includes fast food, soda or sweets.

The former Glee star insists none of those snacks will ever be found in her home.

“I’m good in the sense that I’ve never eaten fast food,” she smiled during a recent chat with E! News. “I do not drink soda. I don’t eat candy.”

When she does need to munch on something, she’ll reach for “good food that’s worth it” - but she does occasionally cheat on her diet.

“I want to be able to enjoy myself,” she said. “I’m Italian. I like to eat big meals. I love red wine.”

She also travels so much for work, she wants to be able to try new restaurants wherever she goes: “So I can’t limit myself,” Michele added.

And when she’s overindulged, she loves nothing more than a spin class at trendy workout spot SoulCycle or a long hike outside.

Michele hasn’t been shy about showing off the results of her fitness routine in her “Bed Series” of photos on Instagram that have become “more and more naked”.

She recently explained the origins of the fun project to U.S. talk show host Ellen DeGeneres.

“It started very simple (sic),” she shared. “(Photographer) Mario Testino has the Towel Series where he has celebrities take pictures in towels, so I did my sort of lamer version - the Bed Series - of traveling all the time and being in different beds.”

She changes up the snaps by adding friends and colleagues to the photos too, including her stylist Brad Goreski and hairdresser Sarah Potempa.

“I’m getting people to do them with me,” she laughed. “It’s become a fun little... sort of naked thing. I’m fine with being naked!”