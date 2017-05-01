“If someone's mask slips, they do something that suddenly shows their real character, when they have been pretending to be a different, usually nicer, type of person.” - Cambridge Dictionary

Premier Christy Clark’s mask slipped last week and the nastiness revealed shows the true face of the BC Liberal government – and what is at stake in the May 9 election.

When Linda Higgins encountered Clark unexpectedly, she tried to tell her why she wouldn’t vote for her – but Clark quickly cut her off. And it was all caught on television.

“I would never vote for you because of what….” Higgins started but Clark interrupted to brush her off.

“You don’t have to — that’s why we live in a democracy,” Clark rudely said, turning on her heel away from the retired social worker assistant.

Clark wrongly trashed her later, falsely claiming Higgins told her she never voted BC Liberal and never will. “I said no such thing to her,” a shocked Higgins replied.

But it shows Clark’s true nature – and what’s at stake in the May 9 election.

Higgins rightly wanted to tell Clark that housing unaffordability in Metro Vancouver priced her adult children out – and the BC Liberals did nothing till it was too late.

Add that to shortchanging students for 15 years till the Supreme Court of Canada ordered more funding; emergency rooms overflowing; long surgical wait lists; no increase in social assistance or disability benefits for a decade; huge BC Hydro, MSP and ICBC rate hikes and more.

Christy Clark’s BC Liberals have been in power 16 years – and their arrogance and sense of entitlement are out of control.

BC NDP leader John Horgan is my choice – I know he will stand up for ordinary people neglected and abused by the BC Liberals.

With one seat, Andrew Weaver’s Green Party can’t form government – but could help re-elect Christy Clark by splitting off votes from NDP candidates.

This election is a referendum on Christy Clark’s leadership – and whether British Columbians want another four years of that Cheshire cat smile and the nastiness behind it. Choose well – and vote.

NOTE: I will be on CBC TV, Radio and Facebook Live on election night – tune in. And read my election analysis on Thursday, May 11 rather than my regular Tuesday spot.

Bill Tieleman is a former NDP strategist. Read his blog at http://billtieleman.blogspot.com or Email: weststar@telus.net Twitter: @BillTieleman