Glee star Lea Michele on her next chapter

Glee actress Lea Michele's well-documented love of Canada continues on her just-released sophomore album, Places (as in the Broadway curtain call, "Places everyone!").

Michele - who was dating Glee co-star and Calgary native Cory Monteith until his death in 2013 due to an accidental drug-alcohol overdose in Vancouver - launched Places with the first single, Love is Alive, co-written by Winnipeg native Chantal Kreviazuk.

She's long been a fan of Canada's musical exports.

"Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill was the first record I ever got," said the Bronx native, 30, who began performing on Broadway when she was eight years old.

"She was a huge inspiration personally for me as well as musically. And then, of course, Céline Dion, is just incredible. Chantal, I've not met before, but she actually wrote a song [Burn with You] on my first record as well and I grew up listening to her music. Feels Like Home was one of my favourite songs."

24 Hours caught up with Michele (whose label asked that we didn't talk about Cory) down the line from L.A. before her sole Canadian date on Saturday (May 6) at Toronto's Massey Hall as part of an intimate six-date mini-tour of North America.

Are you excited to be performing in Canada again?

I lived in Toronto for awhile back in the [late] '90s. I was working on a musical [Ragtime] there. I'm so excited one of my concerts is in Toronto. So it will be really cool for me to get back there. The last time I performed in Toronto [was when we] did the Glee tour there. I have such a love for Toronto.

Why was it important for you to return to your theatrical roots on Places after your more pop-oriented first album, 2014's Louder?

It's definitely the sound of my voice that I feel comes more naturally to me. My first album did veer a little bit more into the pop world, which at the time, I was excited to do. Now I just want to go back to the sounds I grew up singing to and listening to like Barbra Streisand and Céline Dion - and this album is a vocal album.

I understand you preceded the Places mini-tour with a warm couple of shows earlier this year?

Yeah, so it was really important to me with releasing this second record to get on stage immediately before an album was out. I want people to know that I was born to be a live performer and that performing on stage is one of the most important things to me. So I did a couple of practice shows in L.A. and New York in January.

What do you perform from Glee?

I do My Man, I do To Make You Feel My Love and then I sort of switch it up. Some nights, I do some songs; some nights, I don't. I'm working on maybe adding Poker Face right now.

You're a veteran performer despite your young age. Did anything prepare you for the success of Glee?

Nothing could have prepared any of us, I think, for the massive success that came with Glee. But definitely working on Broadway and having some great success in New York prior to coming to L.A. was a great preparation for what was, you know, like a huge thing in all of our lives.

Did you get a chance to watch fellow Glee star Heather Morris (who played Brittany on the TV show) dance on Dancing with the Stars before her elimination?

I [didn't] get a chance to see her but Heather has already won Dancing with the Stars. She's basically the best dancer I have ever seen in my entire life. But, yes, of course, so many of the cast are doing such great things right now. I did a couple of songs with Darren [Criss, who played Blaine] that we released on our YouTube channel. So I really love him. And Chord [Overstreet, who played Sam] has few songs out right now.

Any TV roles in your future?

I have a new pilot that I'm working on for ABC. I'm very excited about it and we're just at the beginning stages right now, but I also really like to do television as well as music so I feel very lucky that I always get to do both. I'm one of the leads and it's this great show that has some original hip-hop music from one of the writers of Hamilton. And it's a 30-minute comedy ... That's as much information as I can give right now.

Are you binge-watching anything right now?

I just watched Big Little Lies, which was absolutely incredible, and I'm currently watching Pinky Blinders right now, which I'm loving so much.