Plans for Sigourney Weaver to return to the Alien franchise with director Neill Blomkamp will “never” be brought to fruition, according to franchise filmmaker Ridley Scott.

The actress portrayed monster-hunting Ellen Ripley in Scott’s cult 1979 movie and three sequels, and plans for another follow-up have long been in the works.

Last year, Sigourney revealed the project was finally moving forward with Elysium’s Blomkamp in charge, although she claimed production wouldn’t begin until after the second instalment of Scott’s prequel series is released.

Alien: Covenant, the sequel to 2012’s Prometheus, is set to hit theatres later this month, but now Scott claims studio bosses at 20th Century Fox have decided not to go ahead with Blomkamp’s idea.

The British moviemaker was recently asked about the status of the proposed project as he promoted Alien: Covenant with French website Allocine, and he insisted Blomkamp’s film never made it past the pitching process.

“I think it will never see the light,” he told the outlet. “There was never a scenario, just an idea that evolved into a pitch of 10 pages. I had to participate as a producer, but it did not go any further because Fox decided that they did not want to do it. I had already done Prometheus and worked on Covenant.”

Blomkamp and Weaver have yet to comment on Scott’s remarks, which emerge two years after the original film’s director shared details about his successor’s project.

“It (Blomkamp’s Alien movie) is designed to go next after Alien: Covenant,” he said in 2015. “It is more associated with Ripley. It’s coming from a completely different angle. It’s kind of more of a sequel (for the Alien franchise)... I’m coming at it from the back end (with his prequels).”