WINDSOR, ONT. -

A Windsor Catholic elementary school teacher pleaded guilty Monday to sex-related charges involving a former student.

Christina Albini was arrested and charged last year with sexual assault, sexual interference with a person under 16-years-old and invitation to sexual touching and child luring. She was also charged with making sexually explicit material available to a person under 16, possessing child pornography and accessing child pornography.

She pleaded guilty to sexual interference and sexual touching. She will be sentenced on a later date.