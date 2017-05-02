SABRINA MADDEAUX/ 24 HOURS

Last Thursday the who's who of Toronto gathered in Yorkville for a champagne-filled soirée. They wore fitted tuxes and glittering gowns as they mingled over hors d'oeuvres and posed for a celebrity photographer in his pop-up photo studio. They sampled the latest virtual reality adventures and poured through an epic collection of vinyl records. I even spotted someone sneaking a belated 4/20 smoke from an uber stylish vape pen.

You may be surprised to learn this high-society rager occurred at the Toronto Reference Library, perhaps better known for its seemingly endless stacks and normally quiet atmosphere. The library let loose for its new Biblio Bash black-tie fundraiser, which aimed to raise $600,000 and increase awareness for the library and its many programs. It was at this gala that I was struck by how undervalued our public library system is.

We spend a lot of breath complaining about streetcars, construction and city budgets, but often fail to acknowledge our city's wins. One of those wins is the Toronto Public Library, which has reached across generational, economic and class lines to serve over 70% of Torontonians. It says something when millennial hipsters don Toronto Public Library-branded sweaters on Queen West while socialites drop $1,000 a head to attend your gala.

It's official: against all odds, the library is cool. Their success, however, goes far beyond just books. Many people don't realize the vast services the library offers. Take, for example, access to that 15,000-plus vinyl record collection. Or digital copies of just about every magazine title out there. They hold seminars with lawyers to discuss common legal problems, teach BE NORTH Anderson 2005 and workshops on how to use Photoshop and 3D Design and offer personal finance courses. They have language classes and hold Wii and Xbox gaming nights for kids. They even host a LEGO night for adults. All of this is free.

Beyond fun and games, the library offers important services to low-income households that many of us take for granted. Many school children rely on access to their free WiFi - so much so that librarians tell tales of kids begging them to keep branches open late so they can finish their homework. To keep up with the demand, the library is now testing out a program that allows people to borrow WiFi hotspots after hours. It's easy to criticize the many areas where Toronto has room for improvement. But sometimes, it's also important to give credit where it's due. The Toronto Public Library is something we can all be proud of, and - if you're like me - take advantage of more often.

