A man accused of murdering a West Vancouver millionaire and chopping up his body was under stress due to a legal dispute with the victim and had been "acting crazy" just before the slaying, a judge heard Tuesday.

Li Zhao, 56, has pleaded not guilty to the second-degree murder of Gang Yuan, 42, whose body was found chopped into 100 pieces in his British Properties mansion in May 2015.

On Monday, the opening day of Zhao's trial, Sgt. Aaron Kazuta, the leader of a police emergency response team, testified that before their arrival at the home they'd been told that a body had been found in the driveway by a family member, that there was a "lot of blood" and that the suspect was at the scene.

He told B.C. Supreme Court Justice Terence Schultes that there were also reports that a man had been seen pacing back and forth inside the home at 963 King Georges Way with a rifle over his shoulder and, at one point, a hammer in his hands.

Police were also told that there were power tools seen running in the garage area of the home and the suspect was seen washing the power tools in a sink, said Kazuta.

When the officers approached the home in a bulletproof police vehicle, Zhao came out of the home, turned around and got down on the ground before being arrested.

Under questioning from Crown counsel Kristin Bryson, Kazuta said that during the subsequent search of the home, he and other officers came upon some plastic bags on the ground in the garage.

He said that inside one of the bags there appeared to be a "fleshy, reddish pink substance."

The officer was testifying during a voir dire, or a trial-within-a-trial, at which Zhao's lawyers are challenging the admissibility of statements that the accused made to police following his arrest.

Zhao is claiming that the statements were involuntary and that his rights were violated by police and is seeking to have the confession thrown out of court.

West Vancouver police Sgt. Tom Wolff von Gudenberg told the judge that before taking Zhao into custody, he was told that Xiao Mei Li — the wife of the accused — had told police she'd returned from a walk to find Yuan at the front entrance to the home in a pool of blood.

He said he was told that Zhao told his wife, 'He's dead, get out here,' and that she left the scene and reported the matter to police. Li is a cousin of the victim.

The officer said he was also told that Zhao and the victim were in business together in an agricultural company and that they were having legal problems with the company.

He said he was told the suspect had been "acting crazy lately".

Von Gudenberg, a member of the Vancouver police homicide unit at the time of the slaying, said that he was told that the wife told police that the victim had a "bad temper" and had been "mouthy and lippy" to the suspect in the past year.

Zhao's lawyer sought to extend a temporary ban on publication of evidence heard during the voir dire but the judge, noting that the accused had re-elected to be tried by judge alone instead of by a jury, declined to grant the order.

The trial is expected to continue Wednesday.

kfraser@postmedia.com

twitter.com/keithrfraser