An increase in the number of advance voting days will likely translate into better turnout, continuing a trend that dates back to the mid-’90s.

“Certainly, the first weekend, we saw steady turnout across the province,” said Elections B.C. communications manager Andrew Watson of the first two advance voting days that took place last weekend.

“We typically see that the first day of advance voting is one of the busiest in the period, and then in the middle, things tend to die down a bit, and then pick up a bit toward voting day.”

In the 2013 election, a total of 1.8 million people voted, with 366,558 of those votes being cast on advance voting days, making up 20.3 per cent of total votes. That continued a growing trend that has been recorded since the mid-’90s — in 2009, 290,220 advance votes were cast, making up 17.6 per cent of the vote.

This year, six days of advance voting are being offered, up from the four days scheduled for the last provincial election in 2013. Different days are also being offered. Whereas in the past, advance voting took place over four days from Wednesday through Saturday, advance voting this year was available on Saturday and Sunday of last weekend, in addition to the four days that began Wednesday and continues through this Saturday.

“Again, the format of advanced voting is different in this election but we’ll see if that U-shaped trend continues with the new format this time around.”

Over the first two days of advance voting last weekend, 231,034 ballots were cast across B.C., with no major problems reported so far.

“That’s our general impression,” said Watson. “Certainly, some voting places have been busier than others, but we’re fortunate to have an accessible voting system in B.C.”

Votes that are cast during advance voting days will be counted on election night on May 9.

