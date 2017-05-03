A man who beat his uncle to death after catching the uncle naked with the offender’s wife has been sentenced to two years in jail and three years of probation.

Norman Basil Robinson, 29, was initially charged with second-degree murder in connection with the August 2015 slaying of Louis Mason, 49, in the victim’s home in the small village of Klemtu on B.C.’s central coast.

But in December, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Arne Silverman, the trial judge, found Robinson guilty of the lesser and included offence of manslaughter.

In acquitting Robinson of murder, the judge found that he’d been provoked by a combination of rage fuelled by jealousy and by seeing his common-law wife in an “alcoholic unconscious” state while Mason was about to or was in fact sexually assaulting her.

Using his fists and feet, Robinson delivered between four to eight blows to the head, face and neck of his uncle, leaving him with broken bones in the face and neck. Mason died from brain swelling from the blows to the head and from difficulty breathing.

In imposing sentence, the judge said there were several aggravating factors, including that the beating was a “vicious” one and aimed at the victim’s head and that while Robinson was drunk to a degree, the uncle was also drunk and therefore a vulnerable victim.

The mitigating factors included that Robinson, a father of three, had no prior criminal record, had been out on bail for several years without incident and was remorseful.

The judge, who was required by law to take Robinson’s aboriginal heritage into account as a factor in sentencing, said the offender’s background required special consideration.

A pre-sentence report found that while Robinson was not a victim of sexual abuse himself, it was recognized that more than 80 per cent of the children in Klemtu had been sexually abused.

Robinson had suffered “sufficient childhood, vicarious and complex trauma” to support the understanding that his development in coping had been altered, said the report quoted by the judge.

“He demonstrates or describes key behaviours that likely signal a post-traumatic stress response, such as anxiety, nightmares, and over-developed avoidance responses, including substance abuse, dissociation and suicidality,” said the report.

Robinson stated that in seeing his wife being victimized, he was “overcome with a rage that blackened everything around him,” it said.

The judge recommended that Robinson serve out his sentence in a Fraser Valley healing village just outside of Harrison Mills on Chehalis First Nation land.

The terms of the probation order include that he abstain from consumption of alcohol and drugs, attend counselling as directed and have no contact with the victim’s family.

The Crown had called for a sentence of four to five years in jail while the defence argued for a suspended sentence.

