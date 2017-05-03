Metro Vancouver is caught-up in the same generational shift that has seniors outnumbering kids in Canada, according to the latest data released Wednesday from census 2016.

It’s a trend that has been visible for decades, but is becoming more visible in population statistics, which show that Metro’s population over age 65 soared by 24 per cent between 2011 and the 2016 census to hit 387,000 out of an overall population of 2.5 million. The number of children under 15, however, only grew by two per cent to reach 362,000.

In Vancouver itself, the over-65 population rose a less-dramatic 19 per cent, hitting 97,570, but the under-15 population shrank by just over one per cent to fall to 70,530, which speaks to two diverging trends that are of concern, said demographer Andy Yan.

“It illustrates ... the need to have a housing strategy for seniors,” Yan said.

The discussion about the un-affordability of housing in the city has tended to focus on “the missing middle” of young, working-age homeowners priced-out of the market, Yan said, but seniors also deserve more attention.

“It isn’t only about millennials searching for affordable homes, it’s also about seniors in search of secure homes,” Yan said.

The demographic shift also puts a finer point on hard decisions Canadians are going to have to make around reconsidering the retirement age and how we readjust (and pay for) public services to accommodate the population bulge moving through the system, said B.C. Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie.

“I’d say we’ve probably been serious about (the shift) for about the last four or five years,” Mackenzie said, although a lot of work is being done to prepare for the continuing rise of seniors as a proportion of the population, which won’t peak until about 2031.

The one thing Mackenzie said society isn’t prepared for is how today’s smaller families will translate into bigger demands on the public system for publicly provided home support.

“We need to start making decisions today for things that are going to happen in 20 to 30 years,” Mackenzie said.

However, public policy will also have to try finding ways for seniors to pay for more of the rising levels of service they’ll demand, so that younger generations can also share in Canada’s increasing prosperity, according to University of B.C. academic Paul Kershaw.

Kershaw, an associate professor in the school of population and public health, and founder of the advocacy group Generation Squeeze, said governments need to be more upfront with how much they’re increasing spending on seniors.

“The result has been that the vast majority of prosperity from economic growth is devoted to pay for (old-age-security payments) and health care,” Kershaw said. “And very little is left over for (those seniors’) kids and grandkids.”

Yan said the other concerning demographic shift in Vancouver is the shrinking proportion of 35- to 44-year-olds, the so-called millennials and Generation-X.

“Where people are leaving are those in mid-career, and they seem to be taking their children,” Yan said.

The generational shift isn’t being felt universally across the Lower Mainland, according to Statistics Canada analyst Patrick Charbonneau.

“There are some municipalities with a higher proportion of children,” Charbonneau said, such as Surrey, where children under 15 make up 17 per cent of the population compared with 15 per cent over 65, and Langley, where kids are 18 per cent of the population versus 17 per cent over 65.

“Those were also the (municipalities) that showed higher population growth in-between census periods,” Charbonneau said.

