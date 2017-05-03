CRANBROOK — A judge has banished a notice of application that would launch a Charter of Rights challenge to Canada’s polygamy law until the end of the trial of two fundamentalist Mormon leaders.

Justice Sheri Donegan ruled that the challenge which alleges abuse of process in the prosecution of one of the defendants, Winston Blackmore, needs to be reframed and refilled by his lawyer. Then, said it will be addressed once a verdict has been reached at the end of the trial.

“The notice lacks clarity and is deficient in many respects,” Donegan said Wednesday in B.C. Supreme Court.

She told Blackmore’s lawyer Blair Suffredine that his application needs to address which sections of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms were infringed and provide precise, factual, evidentiary and legal basis for what type of relief he and his client are seeking.

Blackmore’s co-defendant, James Oler, has also expressed an interest in filing a similar charter challenge notice. However, he is self-represented and needs to consult a lawyer.

There is an amicus — a court-appointed lawyer whose role is to help ensure a fair trial. But it’s beyond his mandate to provide Oler with advice on how to proceed with a constitutional argument.

Suffredine’s motion came in the middle of the criminal trial and without the 14 days’ notice required by law to the other lawyers involved in the case and to the federal justice department.

The federal justice department did receive notice of Suffredine’s application at the end of last week. A spokesman for the department said in an emailed response Wednesday, “The Attorney General of Canada is in the process of considering its response to the challenge and is aware of the trial schedule.”

On Wednesday, Donegan also allowed the addition of a fifth woman’s name on Oler’s 2014 indictment, reflecting evidence already presented by the special prosecutor Peter Wilson.

Following her rulings, neither Suffredine nor Oler called any evidence. So, Wilson closed the Crown’s case after 11 days of hearings.

Key pieces of evidence are a video-recorded, RCMP interview with Blackmore following his arrest in 2009 and statements that Oler made to police in 2006.

During his interview, Blackmore admitted to having multiple wives in addition to his wife, Jane, whom he married in both a religious and civil ceremony in 1975. Blackmore is alleged to have taken 24 additional wives in religious or “celestial” marriages between 1990 and 2014.

Wilson relied on marriage records seized by Texas Rangers during a raid on the Yearning For Zion Ranch in April 2008 where they found those records as well as personal records sealed in a vault in the basement of the temple annex.

Testimony from experts on Mormon doctrine and church history told the court that record-keeping is important within the faith because Mormons — both mainstream and fundamentalist — believe what is sealed on Earth is sealed in heaven and the afterlife.

“The evidence supports that record-keeping was of significant spiritual importance to the FLDS church,” Wilson said.

He also highlighted Jane Blackmore’s testimony, who left the community and her marriage to Blackmore in 2004. Wilson noted that she had attended some of her husband’s marriages to other celestial wives.

In the case against Oler, who is accused of having taken five wives between 1990 to 2009, Wilson again pointed to the marriage records and personal records seized at the FLDS ranch as well as Oler’s admissions to police in 2005 and 2006 about his wives. Those admissions were made during an earlier investigation into sexual exploitation at Bountiful.

Oler told police he had three wives and even helped set up interviews with all three. Though the wives did not cooperate with RCMP, that admission is significant in this polygamy trial, Wilson argued.

Wilson again highlighted the testimony of Jane Blackmore, who is Oler’s sister. As Bountiful’s midwife, she not only knew about Oler’s wives, she provided prenatal care for at least one of them.

The trial continues with closing arguments from Suffredine and the amicus.

with file from Daphne Bramham