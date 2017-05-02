A crumb rubber company has filed a legal challenge against what it called an unfair “monopoly” in B.C.’s used-tire recycling program that’s keeping eco fees high and causing environmental harm.

Crumb Rubber Manufacturers Inc. recycles old tires into rubber products used in asphalt, sports fields and playground mulch. It has been trying to crack the B.C. market since 2014, but has been repeatedly rejected by Tire Stewardship B.C., an industry association that operates the province’s tire-recycling program.

Only two processors are allowed to recycle tires in B.C. since the program was set up in 2007: Lehigh Northwest Cement incinerates tires for fuel — a practice the petition describes as “environmentally damaging” — while Western Rubber Products recycles them into crumb rubber and coloured landscaping mulch. Both companies receive incentives from TSBC to burn or recycle the tires.

The legal petition, filed in March in B.C. Supreme Court against the Ministry of Environment, director of waste management and TSBC, claims the companies were selected with no formal application process.

The current regime, as well as a 2014 moratorium on new processors, has led to a “government-sanctioned or approved industry monopoly,” where the two companies “extract exorbitant rates from the public while at the same time not operating in an environmentally sound manner,” said the petition.

It also claimed the lack of competition was driving high eco fees for consumers.

In the petition, Crumb Rubber Manufacturers outlined its plans to build a $10-million-to-$15-million, tire-processing facility that would provide up to 50 full-time jobs. It said it would also be able to go ahead with its plans even if eco fees were lowered to $3.

“There is no legitimate evidence that the economics of the B.C. tire-recycling market would not support more than a single value-added tire processor,” said the petition.

It pointed out that Ontario, where CRM also operates, has 13 registered recyclers handling 12 million passenger-tire equivalents, and has reduced its eco fee from $5.88 to $3.30 since 2009. In comparison, B.C. processes 3.8 million passenger-tire equivalents annually and charges $5 per tire for passenger vehicles. In 2015, TSBC collected $20.2 million in eco fees.

CRM said it had appealed to the environment minister and director of waste management to overturn TSBC’s decision with no success. The minister and director are named in the petition.

Lawyer Richard Margetts, who represents TSBC, said both Lehigh Cement and Western Rubber were already in place as processors when TSBC assumed responsibility for the recycling program from the province in 2007.

The moratorium is in place because the association believes there is no “heightened need” for other processors and is concerned new entrants could “undermine the overall stability” of the program, said Margetts.

Previous failed processors have led to problems, including increased costs for waste management and abandoned tires, he added. “TSBC has wanted to ensure the delivery of an effective and cost-efficient program provincewide and therefore has had to work closely with a small number of processors for an overall benefit.”

TSBC plans to file a response in the next couple of weeks. The petition’s claims haven’t been tested in court.

