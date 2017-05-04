24 Minutes with Jimmy Eat World

Through integrity and hard work, Jimmy Eat World has gone from struggling to funding their own recordings to being a household name. The Mesa, Ariz. quartet is currently on tour in support of their ninth studio album, Integrity Blues.

An album that despite being 24 years into their career, is shaping up to be one of their freshest and most inspired to date. Joe Leary spent 24 Minutes with Jim Adkins (lead vocals/guitar) and Tom Linton (guitar/vocals).

Integrity Blues is your ninth record, 24 years into your career. How did you approach writing it and how has your overall approach changed?

JA: I think on a fundamental level it hasn't changed that much. I think it’s still very instinct-based. You're constantly moving your effort around between what you’re excited for. But the material going in to make Integrity Blues came about a little bit differently because it was.

TL: Sifting through a big batch of demos.

JA: Yeah, normally we would. This is probably the biggest change for this record than others. Over the years we’ve gotten really into recording ourselves and we’ve put together a pretty serious studio for what we want to do. It’s not a traditional commercial studio but it’s enough for what we wanna do — it’s great. We made Chase This Light using our own stuff and a lot of Futures actually ended up kind of working on with it. So most of the time when we get ready to make a record, everything has been demoed out and recorded by us like five or six times before anyone even hears it. We kind of take a couple extra steps in trying out ideas and you know...“Well what if we did the song faster. What if we did it like… this is actually kind of a mellow song?” You know, we’ll make like lots of different versions of things before anyone hears it. And going in to make Integrity Blues, we decided that we wanted to have the perspective of an outside person in on the ground floor. I think one of the things that you develop over 24 years as a band is you kind of know what to do. We have what we like and we have our strengths. And when you come upon a musical puzzle, you just execute the solution. You don't even think about it.

It happens intuitively.

JA: Yeah. But is that the best? Are you making something that’s challenging and rewarding, or are you just doing what you’re doing because that’s your routine? We wanted to avoid that and do those things like take on the ambitious songs.

What does it take for a song to make it onto an album?

JA: I think it has to be finished, number one! (laughs) That helps. There’s a little bit of album sequencing that goes into play as far as what makes it on the record. Sometimes we might have a couple of songs that are competing in the same overall vibe or mood. And you might only have room for one of those in what kind of record you want to put together. There’s a limit. I mean, it’s a big deal these days I think to ask people to sit down and carve out an hour of time. Like, “Here’s my record, don’t do anything else. Just kick it and listen to this!” It’s a lot to ask people and there’s lots of records out there. So, we want to make an album that did everything that we wanted it to do but also be concise enough to be digested. And that means some songs don’t make it.

Do you ever write a song and say, this isn’t a Jimmy Eat World song, but it’s good and maybe consider giving it to another artist?

JA: I’m not opposed to that. No one’s kinda come knocking. We’re not the type of dudes to go hunt down Rihanna and pitch.

You recently scored the coveted number five spot on Billboard’s Best Choruses of the Century. What does that mean to you ,or do you even really consider that type of thing?

JA: I don’t know man — you can’t really let something like that go to your head at all. It’s just a person writing who happens to write for Billboard. It’s flattering for sure but the century is still young!

What was the moment you knew that this was what you were doing for the rest of your life?

TL: We went on tour with Green Day when American Idiot came out and we were just opening up but that was just like — “We’re playing in front of 70,000 people tonight…What are we doing?”