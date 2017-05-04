United Nations gang members were behind the murder of one of their own in Argentina, as well as the unsolved shooting of a North Vancouver realtor almost a decade ago, B.C. Supreme Court heard Thursday.

In startling testimony, a former UN gangster, who can only be identified as C, described brutal assaults over drug debts, as well as the 2008 shooting and the 2009 murder in Argentina.

It was the first day of C’s testimony at the murder trial of Cory Vallee.

Crown prosecutor Helen James told Justice Janice Dillon that C would provide “eyewitness” testimony to the May 9, 2008 murder of Jonathan Barber, an innocent stereo installer who was shot to death after being mistaken for a Bacon brother.

C is also expected to provide evidence related to the February 2009 murder of Bacon pal Kevin LeClair.

Vallee is charged with conspiracy to kill the Bacon brothers over several months during 2008 and 2009, as well as first-degree murder in the LeClair slaying.

So far in court, C has not gotten to the Bacon conspiracy or the LeClair murder.

But he testified about years of violence while he was in the UN and involved in the drug trade.

He said he knew there was a plot to kill his close friend and gang associate Adam Naname (Nam) Kataoka before Kataoka was sent to Argentina by another UN member to be a drug tester.

“And at one point, he actually asked you if you thought it was a good idea for him to do down?” James asked.

“That’s correct,” C responded.

He said he was okay with the plan to kill Kataoka because his friend had “a mental breakdown.”

“He was broke, he was looking to rob people that he knew, including James (Chan) and other members or associates of our gang, which is violating every big code,” C explained.

He said Chan decided to get the hit done in Argentina “so that the heat and the problems wouldn’t be affecting us in Vancouver.”

Kataoka was found in a Buenos Aires parking lot in October 2009 lying face down, wearing latex gloves, with bullet wounds in his head, stomach and leg.

C also testified that another former UN gang member took out a hit on a North Vancouver man named Kenn Buxton, who was shot in November 2008 and survived.

C said he supplied one of the guns used in the attempted execution.

He also described being in Victoria in 2008 and beating up a man who owed convicted UN killer Michael Newman $300,000.

The man was lured into the bathroom of a bar where C and a fellow UN gangster beat him severely.

“His eyes rolled back, blood was coming out of his nose, and he started convulsing in a seizure-like state. And it was at that point that we were concerned that we may have gone too far and actually killed him,” he testified. “We fled the bar.”

C also told Dillon that the years he spent in the drug trade “ruined” his life.

He testified about getting caught up in criminal activity as a high school student after members of the Lotus and Viet Ching gangs moved into his neighbourhood.

With his new gangster friends, he was involved in battles with teenaged rivals, including the Duhre brothers — three siblings who would go on to become notorious gangsters in their own right.

C testified that he stole cars and was involved in armed robberies, although he did some legitimate work after he graduated from high school. But he started selling cocaine on the side, eventually giving up his day job to work full-time in the drug trade.

“It ruined my life. I could have been way more successful, with no stress,” he testified. “I would have more money. I wouldn’t have regrets. I wouldn’t have the depression, stress and worry.”

C testified that he was in the UN gang from about 2000 to 2016, and ended up in a leadership position.

He went through pages and pages of photographs, identifying men he said were either in the gang or were its associates. Asked how he knew each, in almost every case, he said that they “sell drugs.”

The trial continues.

