Man turned killer over parrot’s put-downs

A woman who trained her pet parrot to insult her neighbour was murdered when the man decided the barbs were for the birds

Cops say Ignazio Frailis, 46, from Sardinia, Italy, waited for Maria Bonaria Contu, 60, as she was out walking with friends.

Frailis then allegedly stabbed her 11 times killing the helpless woman.

Investigators say Frailis developed a bloodlust because of Contu’s foul-mouthed pet parrot. When he’d walk by, the bird blistered him with insults.

Local media said Frailis is unemployed and spent his time in his basement playing violent video games. And all he could hear was the parrot dissing him.

Paolo De Angelis, the investigating magistrate, said: “Listening to the parrot all day, it became an obsession for him. I don’t exclude mental problems. Even the worst parrot in the world doesn’t justify this.”

Relatives described the accused killer as a “peaceful man” who liked cats and dogs. Cops say when he was arrested he was “cold and full of rage.”