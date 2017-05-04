Think of it as a reality-TV massacre in one hour: Thursday’s Big Brother Canada will see a nail-biting triple eviction that almost always sees some of your favourites and winning front-runners blasted out the door and into jury. And the mastermind behind the jam-packed challenges we’ll see on tonight’s ‘three weeks of game played in one hour’ is Trevor Boris.

(He’s also the voice of Marsha the Moose, the series most beloved character, who happens to be a speaking prop.)

You might remember the Brandon, Manitoba native as a standup around town; a TV comic who starred on MuchMusic’s Video On Trial, along with other cable specials and shows; and making it to the Montreal finals of Last Comic Standing.

Today, he’s BBCan’s supervising producer who also manages the complex competition department, where he has been testing the limits of human lab rats since season one. He’s so good at what he does that Big Brother U.S.A. hired him last summer to elevate their competitions; though he won’t be returning this year because he hasn’t “had a break in almost 2 years.”

Postmedia spoke with one of reality TV’s most respected producers to dissect one of the world’s most fascinating and unpredictable games.

BBCAN’S DNA

“I work with our executive producer Erin Brock on the creative of the show, which means the theme of the season and twists. We love a good moral dilemma in our challenges and twists. It’s something the U.S. doesn’t do much of but the U.K. version does. Format-wise, we’re closer to the U.S. version but we’ve tried to make it our own because most fans watch both shows. In the last couple of years, we’ve worked hard at making the house a character

on the show and we theme our seasons. We also do a lot more tasks and secret missions. On BB U.S. last summer — while it was an awesome experience and I learned a lot — they prefer to produce the same comps over and over again; whereas here, Erin really encourages me to think outside the box. BB U.S. has a very certain idea of what a POV and HOH comp should be. To me, comps can be anything — as long as we have a clean winner and we respect the rules. This season, we’ve become closer to the international franchises. There are 48 other BBs out there! We embrace more comedy so we’re more like U.K. and Australia in that respect. It’s cool now that fans say: ‘Oh, that feels like a BBCan thing.’”

IS THE SHOW RIGGED?

“Ninety per cent of our comps are finalized before we even lock a cast so we don’t rig these comps nor do we change them for someone who is on the block. I truly love everyone in the cast so I don’t care who wins. Obviously, throughout the season, depending on who’s in danger, some competitions just play to someone’s strengths better — whether it’s physical or mental — but that’s just coincidence. There’s no way we can switch up comps in three days to help someone at the last minute — even if we wanted to. Fans usually say it’s rigged when their fave goes home; and then, say it’s not rigged when their fave stays. I get it: They’re fans and are passionate. I’m just happy they’re watching. Some fans thought we were going to rig the show for Gary [Levy] but he still went home. Rigging the show is impossible because there are too many rules and variables.”

TWISTY TWISTS

“We haven’t had too many twists this season. Part of the reason is we have great Second Chance players so we wanted to let them play. But it’s not over yet — so you never know what’s coming around the corner. People like twists that still keep the game in their hands. Certainly, we’ve flipped twists on them but they were all playing by the same rules so it was up to them what to do. In a sense, we don’t want to throw a wrench in people’s games. I know purists just want gameplay without comps and twists. We’re a competition show with fun twists — and to be a good game player you have to survive all of that. Either you can win a comp when you need to or you’re in a good social place where you can withstand twists. You should always be able to be positioned to overcome any twist. When you see someone like an Ika [Wong] or Neda [Kalantar] who are forced to think on the spot during a double eviction under that kind of pressure, to me, that’s the most perfect form of Big Brother.”

FAVE — AND FUTURE — COMPS

“That’s hard to say because I like most of them but I loved last year’s Final Four Dollhouse and season three’s Ant Farm comps. We’ve also got some really cool comps coming up. Actually, the upcoming Final Four Veto comp, I’ve never been more excited for!”

IS MARSHA THE MOOSE COMING BACK?

“There has been a real swell on my Twitter lately asking where Marsha is. We’ll see. Marsha’s been this little gift. We introduced her in season one just to do something silly ... but she turned into a hit. She’s a great way to frame secret missions, which aren’t easy to do. We try not to overdo her and just do one hit a season. As long as it’s a good idea to use Marsha then we’ll do it.”

Big Brother Canada airs on Thursdays at 8 p.m., Mondays at 9 p.m. and Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Global. Live feeds are available on BigBrotherCanada.ca. (All times ET/PT)