Sailing buffs and tall ship aficionados are gearing up for a “mast” enjoyable weekend with two tall ships open for public tours in Metro Vancouver.

In North Vancouver, the A.R.C. Gloria, the flagship of the Colombian Navy, is scheduled to arrive at Burrard Dock east of Lonsdale Quay at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

It will remain in port for the weekend, with free entry and guided tours offered by the ship’s crew of 68 sailors and 69 cadets.

The vessel, with its magnificent three masts, last visited Vancouver 17 years ago, said Colombia’s consul in Vancouver. The consulate is organizing the event, which is meant to share Colombian culture and its naval history with ports around the world.

The Gloria’s schedule:

• May 6 and 7: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.; 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

• May 8, Monday: 9 a.m. to 12 noon

Another tall ship, the Kaiwo Maru, has already docked in Steveston.

The four-masted vessel, owned by the Japanese government, will be the star attraction of the Ships to Shore King of the Sea festival at Garry Point Park, part of Richmond’s Canada 150 celebrations.

The Kaiwo Maru (“King of the Sea”) rarely leaves Japan, said Richmond mayor Malcolm Brodie in a statement. Richmond is its only North American port of call on its current voyage — a sign, Brodie says, of the “strong cultural ties and long-standing friendship between Richmond and Japan.”

Don’t miss the Sail Drill on Saturday when its 200 crew members, cadets and trainees will climb the 182-foot-tall vessel’s masts to unfurl its sails.

Advance boarding passes for the Kaiwo Maru are sold out. A limited number will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis on May 5 and 6 starting at 8:45 a.m.

The ship leaves Richmond on May 8.

For more information, visit the Ships to Shore Festival website.