HANLON: Rob Has a Podcast!

SARAH HANLON/ 24 HOURS

Looking to talk about your beloved reality-TV competition shows with other fans and past players? Next week, you can join some of your favourite Survivor and Big Brother Canada contestants right here in The Big Smoke.

Former Survivor: The Amazon/All-Stars game changer and now a pinnacle of reality TV podcasting Rob Cesternino is bringing his insanely popular Rob Has a Podcast (robhasawebsite.com) crew from all around North America to Toronto's Sheraton Centre Hotel for a two-day, all-ages event from May 10 and 11 beginning at 7 p.m.

Cesternino decided to turn his normally virtual podcast about our must-see shows to live panels featuring some of reality TV's finest characters because of a demand for an interactive experience.

Cesternino was surprised to find out a lot of that demand was coming right here in The Six (we beat out Vancouver by a small margin). Former contestants will watch episodes live with fans while recapping their own experiences and bringing the shows to life with personal insights.

Fans can catch Survivor live with former player Stephen Fishbach, Bret LaBelle and Shirin Oskooi on Wednesday night.

Then on Thursday, Big Brother Canada houseguests Godfrey Mangwiza, Ramsey Aburaneh and Mitchell Moffit are expected to attend the recap panel of the latest BBCan eviction.

Rob promises lots of time and interaction with anyone who attends. He also hinted surprise guests might be on the menu! Thursday night's panel will be followed by a cocktail mixer so those 19+ can keep the conversation going with their fave reality TV stars. Wednesday's panel is sold out but tickets for Thursday's show are going fast.

24 Hours caught up with Cesternino to dissect the current seasons of Global's Survivor (airing Wednesday, at 8 p.m. ET) and Big Brother Canada (airing Monday at 9 p.m. ET, Wednesday 9 p.m. ET, Thursday 8 p.m. ET).

What are your favourite things to talk about on Rob Has a Podcast?

On these games, I think it is the most fun when there is some sort of big move to talk about: whether it was a good idea; whether it is going to work; and whether it was like a really bad idea. A really big, good move is great to talk about; but a big, bad move is also really fun to talk about. I think it is just so fun to go back and talk about the pros and cons of whatever is happening. Then, there if there is anything stupid that people are doing on the show - that's always fun too ... My least favourite things to talk about are when people are behaving badly but not in a fun way, where bad behaviour goes beyond something strategic for the game. I look at reality TV, ironically, as an escape from reality, so the more we touch on things that are actually going on in reality, I think the less fun it is to talk about the subject.

Did being on Survivor change the way you watch reality TV?

I definitely think that you look at these things differently because when I think back to my favourite characters and moments, they are all things that happened before I played. I don't think I could ever look at the show the same. It is like after you get married once, it changes the way you fall in love again. Is that depressing?

No! When you are watching Canadian television, do you know it is Canadian?

For the most part, there is almost nothing in Big Brother Canada that is confusing or that different. I didn't know about Canada's 150th birthday. I don't know a lot about [sponsor] The Brick and I don't know about Particip-ACTION. I do see a lot of Canadian commercials for products and fast food chains I didn't know about. As for the game, obviously there are more twists and shockwaves in the Canadian game but not really that many more than the American.

Why are people so passionate about shows like Big Brother and Survivor?

I love the game. I love the character study of the people. It is just such fun people-watching combined with a soap opera and game show. It is really such and amazing format that I have been obsessed about since it came on television.

If you were playing Survivor: Game Changers, who would you target and who would you work with?

I feel like no one this season has targeted Brad [Culpepper, former NFL star] so far - he seems like gone after him. In terms of who I would work with, I would love to work with Cirie, she has a great social game. How about Big Brother Canada? Karen is hilarious and fun and I think she would make a good ally. Ika's game is so strong, I would be intimidated and probably see Ika as a target. But I also see what Dre is doing. She is playing a great game and I could see her winning. Who do you think is going to win Survivor? Sierra. Who do you think will win Big Brother Canada? Dre. Or wait, I'm going to go back on that. I'd say Demetres is in the best spot to win.

For tickets visit

robhasawebsite.com/torontoBBCAN