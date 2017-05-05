Holmes is where the family is

Mike Holmes Sr., one of Canada’s best-known building contractors and TV personalities, likes to keep it in the family.

He’s working — once again — with 27-year-old Mike “MJ” Holmes Jr. on the second season of HGTV Canada’s Sunday night reality series, Home to Win, which just debuted on April 30.

“All three of my kids work with me,” said Holmes Sr., 53. “If you notice I say with me — not for me — and that’s the difference. It’s not about them working for me. It’s about us making a difference in many things.”

Added MJ, who’s been renovating homes with his dad for 12 years: “It’s awesome working together. I’ve had my dad teach me — and be my mentor — so much about the industry, the trade, television and then, we get to have some fun while doing it too. So it’s like some family bonding while we work.”

In addition to Holmes Sr. and Jr., Home To Win’s sophomore season actually features 30 of HGTV Canada’s most prolific builders, designers and real estate agents. Ranging from Love it or List It’s Todd Talbot and Jillian Harris to the Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott, the boldface teams all renovate

one or two different rooms in a waterfront house that one lucky Canadian family will win. (You can submit an online video as to why you should win and those entries are narrowed down to a handful that will actually compete for the chance.)

24 Hours caught up with the Holmes father and son duo in Toronto recently.

Does this new show play especially well right now with Canadians given a lot of them can’t afford to buy in major cities like Toronto and Vancouver?

Mike: Not only are the houses right now ridiculously priced, it’s made it almost impossible for the next generation to purchase one without the help of mom and dad, cousins, uncles, someone. It’s not going to be anyone else but family. A bigger problem now is that a lot of people are going to be buying houses that are in bad shape because they’re going to be the cheaper ones.

And Home to Win’s part in this scenario?

Mike: It’s a feel-good story, in many ways. You’ve got 30 of us working together from contractors, designers to real estate agents. What’s good about it is that you get to see how everyone interacts within the show. And I think that’s what’s working for the viewers. They love seeing everyone having fun, playing and then, at the end, someone deserving — one Canadian — is going to get a home from HGTV. And that’s a huge happy ending.

What room do you guys work on together?

MJ: I tackle the media room. When I need a hand, who do you think I call? I get the bat phone. I’m like ‘Dad! I need help man!’

What do you see as the appeal of the series?

MJ: It’s almost like a behind-the-scenes show. You watch so many of these HGTV shows and it’s about getting to know the personalities and seeing them all interact together. For us, it’s fun too. I always joke and say, ‘It’s like summer camp.’ You have 30 people coming together who don’t really know each other. You get to know each other. Friendships come out of it.

Is there a competitiveness amongst the HGTV personalities?

MJ: There’s always that competitive edge on it where you’re doing a room. Then you have another contractor and another designer doing another room and you’re like, ‘I want my room to be better than their room.’

Mike: It isn’t just that. One thing that was successful in season one was the challenges. The viewers loved it. There are more challenges in season two and I’m going to have to say there are even better challenges. That’s where you see the competition.

MIKE KICKED MJ OUT OF THE HOUSE

Mike, what’s the best piece of advice you’ve given MJ?

Mike (to MJ): I kicked you out of the house when you were 19 ... My whole goal was to help him buy a house and teach him to be independent on his own. I got to say I’m pretty proud of the guy because as the youngest, between [my daughters] Sherry and Amanda, he was the one that I thought would spend more money and the girls would be the saviours. And he’s the one that became very financially savvy.

MJ: It was a nice way of kicking me out ’cause it was like, ‘I think it’s time that you buy your own house’ and for me, I’m like, coming home to cooked meals, no bills, I really liked that. However, looking back it was tough at first ’cause you’ve got to learn to cook, learn to do all these things on your own. But now, I’m like, ‘Man, this has put me so much further ahead.’ I bought a fixer-upper and ended up fixing it up for our last show Holmes and Holmes. It’s really changed the game for me because at the time the market was low. At that time, I might have been frustrated with him like ‘Oh, man, I’ve got to do all this on my own.’ But now looking back, I’m like so, ‘Wow, I’m lucky. I’m lucky that I had him there to push me in the right direction.’

Is there anything MJ has taught you, Mike?

Mike: I think what my son has taught me is to not be so serious, to enjoy myself a little more.