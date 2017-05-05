MOVIE CHEAT SHEET: Guardians 2? Hell yes!

BRIAN GASPAREK/ 24 HOURS

THE BIG STORY: Totally Depp-ressing

I really hate the fact that Johnny Depp is shifting from being a quirky, respected Hollywood A-lister to being unlikeable. But it's happening quickly. And this week it got worse. Apart from the fact that the guy has lost a ton of cred over not delivering a solid a box office hit in years, as well as those brutal assault allegations brought against him by ex-wife Amber Heard, Depp is coming across as an entitled jerk to movie fans. At least if what his former management company says is true. According to The Management Group - with whom he is currently embattled in a lawsuit - Depp can't be bothered to memorize his film lines. He wears an earpiece while shooting and spends hundreds of thousands of dollars to have a sound engineer recite them in his ear. Really Johnny? Just show up and shoot? No pride? Lame. I've been a Johnny Depp fan for years and have been trying really hard to give him the benefit of the doubt. But the fact that he appears to be turning into Charlie Sheen 2.0 really sucks.

FLICK HITS: Gad-awful Batman villain

Oh god. It looks like Josh Gad may actually be in line to play The Penguin in Matt Reeve's upcoming The Batman. At least according to a variety of social media clues this week, like major DC film execs following Gad on Twitter and Gad randomly posting a picture of The Penguin on his account, sans explanation. Now don't get me wrong, I really like Josh Gad. (Duh, he's Olaf.) But based on all of his roles over the years, we all know that he is far too soft and cuddly to legitimately portray Oswald Cobblepot - one of the most sinister and ruthless mobsters in Gotham City. Although he may kind of look the part (no offence, Josh), we need a Penguin with some edge to battle Ben Affleck, dammit. You can do better, Mr. Reeves.

Finally, some puppet film noir

Melissa McCarthy is in. Cameron Diaz is out. And we're finally going to get The Happytime Murders. I love it. Brian Henson's (yes, son of Muppet creator, Jim) forever discussed, smutty puppet film noir is officially moving ahead. Like Muppet reality, The Happytime Murders will take place in a world where puppets and humans coexist. McCarthy, cast as the human lead, will play a detective investing the brutal murders of a cast of former puppet show stars, the Happytime Gang. McCarthy is fired up about the raunchy, adult puppet flick, saying, "When a really good script combines puppet strippers, Los Angeles'underbelly and comedy, it's like my fever dream has finally come true." I love this concept. With McCarthy on board, it's going to be hilarious.

Bleak Tower

We movie nerds have been waiting months to get a peek at The Dark Tower. On paper, the futuristic sci-fi western sounded stellar, with popular source material, two killer leading men in Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey, and an inevitably sweet score by Junkie XL.

But the flick's first trailer was finally released this week and it looked beyond lame. The visuals were meh, the action was weak and dialogue from Elba and McConaughey was stinky cheese.

"You can't stop what's coming, death always wins." Come on. "I don't kill with my gun, I kill with my heart." Cringe.

I'm calling it now ...

This movie is going to be awful.

More Peele for all

Jordan Peele is one the best up-and-coming directors in Hollywood. That's a fact. His beloved low-budget debut flick Get Out was a horror masterpiece and has been one of the highest grossing films of 2017 thus far.

This week, we learned that Get Out's success has officially earned JP a two-year deal with Universal Pictures. Universal has signed on to release Peele's next movie, which will be another social thriller (yes!) and it will have five times the budget of Get Out's $4.5 million. This is awesome news, and so well deserved. We should all be excited to see what JP is capable of with a sweet budget.

BEST AND WORST IN THEATRES:

Almost as good: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Let's be honest. It would have shocked all of us if Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 somehow managed to outshine the surprise greatness that was the 2014 original. But don't fret. Our wait for this sequel wasn't for naught. While Vol. 2's script feels thin compared to the original, critics are saying that it's still packed with enough action, charm, wit and heart to please fanboys and fangirls - old and new. And the visuals are incredible. We've all waited three years for this flick. Go see it this weekend. It's a blast.