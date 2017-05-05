DENETTE WILFORD/ 24 HOURS

**WARNING: Content may contain spoilers**

13 Reasons Why

It's been just over a month since 13 Reasons Why debuted and it's been super controversial, so much so that Netflix has had to up its content warnings in the wake of alarm from the mental health community, school boards and parents. Based on the best-selling novel by Jay Asher, the series chronicles the reasons why high school student Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) decided to take her own life. Leaving behind 13 cassettes for the 13 people whose actions played a part in her tragic end, we watch Hannah's story unfold through her classmate Clay (Dylan Minnette) - and it's devastating.

Hannah seems like a typical teenage girl - or what one would presume a typical teen is like. But that instantly changes as we watch, knowing what we know, as her journey of humiliation and misery become increasingly horrific and heartbreaking. In spite of her attempts to carry on with a cheery hopefulness (or is that hopeful cheeriness?), it makes us so badly want the impossible: a different ending for her.

The bullying, cruelty, rapes and the suicide itself are brutal and unrelenting. The directors and writers, producers and actors had to go there, to those extremes, not only to stay true to the book but to make an impact. Which it does. It's a complicated, suspenseful, haunting story that, at times, manages to be surprisingly beautiful. It's drama in the truest sense of the word. You don't watch it looking for a happy ending because there's no way that's a possibility. You watch simply because you can't look away.

As a TV critic, it's a compelling series, the kind of series that's tough to watch but needs to be watched. But as the mother of a preteen girl, it's a different story. Sure, I can appreciate and applaud the rawness of the show as it builds from - and to - the tragedy that leaves just about everyone in shambles, but as a parent? It's like I'm watching it through different eyes.

Because as a mother, it's my job to protect my child. But she has eyes and ears and has heard about the show, whether it's Netflix recommending it to its customers, seeing it in my "Continue Watching" category, or students and friends and cousins discussing it. I'm quietly grateful that she doesn't want to watch it just yet because I'm not sure I'm ready to go down that road. Part of me thinks, f--no, I don't want to expose her to this, she doesn't need to know that disturbing s--like this actually happens close to home and not just on TV, and that one day, she might have to confront issues and situations like the ones in the series. But another part of me wants her prepared, wants her to know what could be lying ahead, that teenage boys and girls can be mean and, ultimately, suicide is never, ever the answer.

For the parents who want to watch 13 Reasons Why with their children (if they haven't already), it's no longer just a show. Rather, it's become an educational tool as to what kids have to deal with nowadays thanks to the new normal of social media and bullying. When my generation were teens, we didn't have to face these added pressures - at least not like this. It's providing insight into what happens and what can happen to our kids. And it's bloody terrifying.

All we can do is try and ensure that they're equipped to navigate adolescence with common sense and basic human decency and let them know that we're always there as a sounding board, a shoulder to cry or simply just to listen, with no judgment.

But that's the thing, right? A lot of kids don't talk about things, so it's completely understandable that many schools are concerned about the depiction of suicide, pointing out the series'existence to the parents who might not be aware, and that there's a possibility their kids are watching it without them. Ontario's Halton and Hamilton Wentworth District School Boards have gone a step further, accusing the show of being guilty of the "glamorization of suicidal behaviour," while the Peel District School board called it a "glorification of suicide and suicide contagion." Both points, I disagree with completely, though that might be the critic in me talking again.

However tough or uncomfortable, perhaps those concerns are the very reasons we should be watching this with our kids. As long as they're at an age deemed appropriate by the parent, what's the worst that can happen? A little awkwardness? Maybe. But at best, it will get kids talking. It may be easy to romanticize the character of Hannah, especially as seen through the eyes of Clay, but younger viewers need to recognize that suicide is a permanent thing and the Hannah we're seeing is merely a flashback ... a memory.

It would be nice if our children didn't have to grow up and they stayed innocent forever but unless there's some Benjamin Button-ing happening, that's not a reality. All we can do is prepare them - and ourselves. Because while the show is skewed to teens, it's impossible for parents watching to NOT identify with Olivia Baker (Kate Walsh), a woman in mourning left with so many questions after her daughter's suicide. You can't help but feel every ounce of pain Olivia has as she goes through the motions in a world unravelling around her, as she wonders what she missed, if she could've done something, how could this have happened. That's when the "what ifs" will hit parents the most; what if that were my child? Would they talk to me? Would I see the signs? Are there any signs to see? And those are things that will most weigh on parents' mind.

Whether you agree with what the show is all about, think it's something everyone should see or believe kids have no business watching it, the one thing everyone should agree on is that 13 Reasons Why strongly encourages communication, whether it's with parents, friends or a trusted authority figure. That should be the ultimate takeaway from the series. Hannah never spoke about her issues with anyone and maintained this facade that everything was OK and what ensued was tragic. This is not to say that 13 Reasons Why will fix things and make everything OK but if it starts conversations, that's something, right? Tweet us your thoughts about the controversy at @24hrs