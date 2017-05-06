Will Ferrell and Jason Momoa are teaming up for a new comedy movie.

The as-yet-untitled film, from studio Paramount, will focus on Ferrell playing a washed-up TV actor who reunites with his on-screen son, played by Momoa, who has since become a huge star.

Actor and screenwriter Jarrad Paul, who has signed on to pen the plotline for the upcoming Bruce Almighty sequel, will team up with Andrew Mogel for the movie’s script, with Nick Stoller and Ferrell’s Gary Sanchez company producing the film, according to Variety.

Following the announcement, Momoa, 37, couldn’t contain his delight at being cast opposite Ferrell in his comedy movie debut, and posted a screenshot of the news on Instagram on Friday.

Momoa, who played warrior Khal Drogo in the HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones, captioned the snap: “When u wake up read this throw on some Ice Cube and start blasting (1992 song) “It was a good day” (sic). Running around the house like Home Alone Living the f---ing dream WILL FERRELL is a god to me. I’m so f---ing happy... FINALLY Sorry about all the f---s I’m just really f---ing happy.”

Ferrell’s next project is husband and wife comedy The House, alongside Amy Poehler, which will be released in cinemas from June 30.

Momoa will next be seen in the DC Comics epic Justice League as Aquaman in November, opposite Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, and Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman.

He has also just begun filming his standalone movie as the aquatic superhero, alongside Amber Heard who will play his wife Mera, due out in December next year.