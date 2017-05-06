Starting university is one of the most exciting times in a young adult’s life, and living on campus is often considered the only way to truly experience all that university has to offer. Dorm living can be a wonderful experience, but many new graduates head off to post-secondary with little awareness of the cons that accompany dorm life. If you’ve just been accepted to the university of your choice, you’ll likely be considering on-campus housing and have many questions about what the experience really entails, and will want to weigh the advantages against the disadvantages. Not to fear! In this edition of Campus Life, you’ll find the Prospective University Student’s Guide to the pros and cons of dorm life: details and all.

Pro: Support

Living on campus is a great option if you’re feeling uneasy about living on your own for the first time. Moving out isn’t for everyone, but dorm-life offers a wonderful transition stage between living at home and living with a group of people who are likely in the same situation as you are. On-campus housing offers a multitude of opportunities for socializing and developing a group of friends that will help you to feel more at home in your new community. Your residence advisor will usually keep you up to date on activities around the university, and there are always events hosted for first-year students that occur in your housing community and around the entire campus. If you want to immerse yourself in the university experience, then living in residency is a great way to get involved right off the bat.

Pro: Convenience

This might be the top reason to choose on-campus housing. After all, how else are you going to get away with waking up fifteen minutes before class? If you’re living in dorms, you can usually get to class very quickly; add a longboard or bike, and you’re set for those inevitable mornings of sleeping in and hitting snooze. There’s also the convenience of dorm cafeterias. If you’ve lived at home your whole life and are used to relying on your parents to prepare your meals, then this is an advantage worth considering. Having ready-made food at your disposal makes the transition much easier. Further, your room will typically be furnished and provide the basic amenities, such as Wi-Fi and laundry service, which makes moving in less stressful.

Pro: Friendships

By some unspoken rule, it seems that no matter where you move into on-campus housing, you’re bound to discover a great group of friends. In my experience on our fourth floor, all-girls dormitory, our group of friends—which included the entire hall—felt a lot like a sisterhood. We didn’t need to be in a sorority, but we had each other’s backs, we ate meals together, had floor talks together, hung out in the halls together, and became the best of friends. You might not stay friends with each and every dorm buddy you make during your time living on campus, but I promise you’ll meet amazing people in the process and will be surprised to find just how much you have in common with the other students. If I had to sum it up, I’d say that moving into your dorm for the first week of university feels a lot like heading to summer camp—it’s a ton of fun and no one ever wants to go to bed.

I know I’ve made living on campus seem like an absolute blast—and it is, but there are also a few cons worth considering.

Con: Noise

This one is pretty easy to anticipate. As much as RAs do their best to keep noise levels down in residency, it can’t always be done. False fire alarms are pulled at night, quiet hours are sometimes not quiet hours at all, and it’s not uncommon to witness other floors running through your halls at night either. Put it this way: living in first year residency got me started sleeping and studying with earplugs. So if you treasure silence, you may want to reconsider dorm living.

Con: Laundry

If you’re lucky enough to have functioning washing machines in your dorm, then that’s a win. However, many dorms use coin laundry, which not only requires loading up on coins or restocking your laundry card, but also means regularly busy machines and the constant annoyance of carrying your clothes up and down many flights of stairs. In my dorm, our laundry unit was in the basement of our residency, and the washing machine had a malfunctioning rinse cycle that left your clothes soaking wet. To make matters worse, the dryers took at least two cycles to dry your clothes. Sounds like fun, right?

Con: Lack of privacy

The lack of privacy in dormitories can often make studying a challenge. Luckily, living on campus provides you with easy access to multiple libraries and study spaces. But beyond studying, you may also find your privacy feeling slightly nonexistent in the communal washrooms. Typically, dorm bathrooms consist of a line of sinks and mirrors, backed by a line of single shower stalls. You can forget the days of luxurious bubble baths for the time being. In my first year residence, we went a solid week without hot water in our washrooms, which made taking a shower on cold tiles a rather unpleasant experience. Look out for shower drains plugged with insane amounts of hair, too. You’ll need to bring your bathroom items to the communal washroom each time you shower or brush your teeth, which can also be a challenge to get used to, and don’t forget your shower shoes, either. Showering near others is a bit odd at first, but most people get used to it quickly. The only plus side of communal bathrooms is the opportunity to have shower talks with your friend or roomies while simultaneously washing your hair. That’s what I like to call multitasking.

Con: Cost

The final, and ultimate con to living in residency has to be the cost. In most cases, living on campus is far more expensive than living off campus, so if you don’t have student loans or a college fund, then living in a suite or apartment may be a more affordable option. However, in cities like Vancouver where the rental market is quite expensive—even for students—the costs nearly even out. Additionally, many universities guarantee a placement in first-year residency, which eliminates the stress of having to search for a rental. With that said, the convenience and other advantages of the on-campus experience can definitely make it worth the price. The choice is yours, so consider wisely!